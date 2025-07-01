A Fast-Growing City Near Utah Lake Has Beaches And A Uniquely Designed, Walkable Downtown
Are you looking for a beach vacation to one of the country's fastest-growing communities, full of new eateries, innovative shopping districts, a beach, and picturesque views? Then you might just be looking for Vineyard, Utah. Located just 15 minutes from Provo, 20 minutes from the charming art city of Springville in the Wasatch Foothills, and 40 minutes from Salt Lake City, Vineyard is considered a suburb of Provo. But its radical growth and ambitious efforts to expand its "downtown" areas would say different.
Perched on Utah Lake, Vineyard boasts water access, trails, and scenery that's tough to beat. Its efforts to develop an innovative new walkable community, Utah City, complete with micro-concept shops and expansive exercise parks, set it apart from other scenic Utah towns. Add the restaurants that have already sprung up as well as the ones moving into the mixed-use spaces and new housing complexes and you have a truly remarkable planned urban community. As Scott Walters of Best USA Realty says about the town in a real estate profile for Homes.com: "[Vineyard is] very alive everywhere you turn. People who live here want to be in the heart of the Utah Valley."
Vineyard has a little bit of everything. There's the access to breathtaking mountains, lakes, and forests that provide endless options for recreation and nature-watching. There's also the vibrance of a college community thanks to nearby Utah Valley University's expansion into Vineyard. Though the comprehensive community building, demonstrated in the planned urban community of Utah City, is what really promises city fun in a small-town environment.
The fusion of urban convenience and natural beauty in Vineyard, UT
Heralded as Utah's biggest freshwater lake, Utah Lake is a vast sparkling body of water nestled between the Lake, Oquirrh and Wasatch Mountains. Thanks to Vineyard's on the lake you could take a boat out from Lindon Marina for a small fee. You could also go for a hike on the easy but scenic Utah Lake Shore Trail, or simply post up on a beach chair at Vineyard Beach. Then there's the entertainment and activities centered around the planned urban community Utah City.
Utah City is connected by a massive greenbelt, the Greenline Promenade, featuring outdoor events centers and exercise and play stations linked by tree-lined winding pathways. Then there's Utah City Athletics offering everything from pickleball to basketball. As a sustainable community centered around providing everything you need or want, you're only limited by what you want to do and how. Work on your drives while eating the best food at Top Golf in Vineyard proper or play a few rounds at the Links at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in neighboring Orem, about two miles away. With all the nearby facilities and activities, Vineyard might just qualify as a top athletic destination. That makes it a perfect companion to Sandy, Utah's ultimate base camp also situated between Salt Lake City and Provo.
The only thing missing in Vineyard as of this writing is a hotel. Still it's also only a few miles west of I-15. Once you get on the interstate there are several dozen hotel options within minutes. Or you could simply plan a stop there on your way from Salt Lake City to the underrated walkable city of Helper and its cozy lodging options.
Vineyard is a fast-growing corner of the greater Salt Lake area
The community of Vineyard, and specifically Utah City, is set up to provide you with all the entertainment you could want without having to leave. That wasn't always the case. When the town was first organized as a ward, in 1899, it was named Vineyard because former settlers had grown grapes there (and despite its name, there are no wineries in Vineyard). At the 2010 census it recorded 139 residents. In 2024, it was estimated at over 16,000 residents and that's growing. In part the growth is thanks to Utah Valley University purchasing a former steel site in the area to expand into. Some bold city planning, including the development of the lakefront and the new Utah City community, likely helped fuel that growth. Its proximity to Salt Lake City and all of its amenities no doubt played a big part in it as well.
Park City and the rest of Salt Lake City's best ski resorts are a little over an hour away. Salt Lake City itself is only a 40-minute drive, as is the rock climbing at Big Cottonwood Canyon. This means that world class rock climbing in the summer and skiing in the winter is a short drive. It also means that Salt Lake, a city that hosts countless concerts, has a thriving shopping and theater scene, and even hosts events like the summer X-Games, is practically next door. And SLC International Airport, a major hub with direct flights to Europe, Central America, and more, is merely 45 minutes away. So if you feel a need to go beyond the exciting new amenities and community of Vineyard, one of America's fastest-growing communities, your options are nearly endless.