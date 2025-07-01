A Fast-Growing City Near Utah Lake Has Beaches And A Uniquely Designed, Walkable Downtown

Are you looking for a beach vacation to one of the country's fastest-growing communities, full of new eateries, innovative shopping districts, a beach, and picturesque views? Then you might just be looking for Vineyard, Utah. Located just 15 minutes from Provo, 20 minutes from the charming art city of Springville in the Wasatch Foothills, and 40 minutes from Salt Lake City, Vineyard is considered a suburb of Provo. But its radical growth and ambitious efforts to expand its "downtown" areas would say different.

Perched on Utah Lake, Vineyard boasts water access, trails, and scenery that's tough to beat. Its efforts to develop an innovative new walkable community, Utah City, complete with micro-concept shops and expansive exercise parks, set it apart from other scenic Utah towns. Add the restaurants that have already sprung up as well as the ones moving into the mixed-use spaces and new housing complexes and you have a truly remarkable planned urban community. As Scott Walters of Best USA Realty says about the town in a real estate profile for Homes.com: "[Vineyard is] very alive everywhere you turn. People who live here want to be in the heart of the Utah Valley."

Vineyard has a little bit of everything. There's the access to breathtaking mountains, lakes, and forests that provide endless options for recreation and nature-watching. There's also the vibrance of a college community thanks to nearby Utah Valley University's expansion into Vineyard. Though the comprehensive community building, demonstrated in the planned urban community of Utah City, is what really promises city fun in a small-town environment.