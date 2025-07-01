Paris' Elegant Hidden Suburb Brims With Greenery, Architecture, Shopping, And Art Far Off The Tourist Trail

Paris is always a good idea. Think of its iconic landmarks, romantic passageways, and the best sidewalk cafés for watching the world go by. And while there are some areas in Paris you want to avoid, Saint-Germain-en-Laye is definitely not one of them. Located 12 miles west from the capital, this vibrant city rests along the left bank of the Seine River and is the perfect gateway away from the hustle and bustle of the City of Lights –– just a 30-minute train ride from Paris Châtelet les Halles station. This area should not be confused with Saint-Germain-des-Prés, located in the 6th arrondissement of Paris.

What makes people fall in love with Saint-Germain is its Gothic architecture, green spaces, diverse shopping experiences, and artistic spirit — all intertwined in a timeless spot cherished by both locals and tourists. If you have a deep appreciation for history and architecture, go visit the famous Château Saint-Germain-en-Laye. The Renaissance palace established in the 12th century, served as a residence of Louis VI the Fat (his real moniker) and other French kings. Louis XIV was also born and spent the first years of his reign there before relocating to Versailles. The fortress later faced destruction, but it was saved when Napoleon III established an archaeology museum in 1862, named the Musée d'Archéologie Nationale. It's open to the public and organized into three galleries dedicated to different historical periods, showcasing ancient artifacts spanning from France's earliest settlements up to the early medieval period, including the famous sculpture head, La Dame de Brassempuoy. Built in 1827, the Greco-Roman style Church of Saint-Germain features three aisles crowned with a decorative ceiling reminiscent of the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore — one of the must-see churches to visit in Rome.