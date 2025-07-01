Rick Steves Suggests This Beach Town On The Italian Riviera For Cinque Terre Charm Without The Crowds

When Rick Steves name-drops a town in Italy, people pay attention. That's just the way it is. This is a man who's been revealing the ins and outs of Europe since the 1970s, after all! So, when Steves put down his picks for off-radar gems on the Italian Riviera, it's fair to say that the interest levels of Italophiles everywhere were set to "highly piqued." And piqued they should be, for the Euro buff offered up a series of charming beach hubs beloved of locals — each threaded with shimmering sands and access to hiking paths along the pretty cliffs. Among them, there's Sestri Levante.

Be warned: This isn't the quintessential part of the Italian Riviera you've likely seen on the postcards. Heading to Sestri Levante means ditching the fabled five villages of Cinque Terre and traveling 45 minutes north up the Ligurian coast. But, for Steves, that's the point. Dodging the resort hubs means you'll get to see a corner of the region not often glimpsed by international travelers. One with all the same salt-washed pebble coves and pastel-painted coast homes, only without the hordes of camera-snappers.

The good news is that Sestri Levante is just as well-connected as the region's other, more-famous spots. It's only a 1.25-hour drive from Pisa Airport down in Tuscany, and a touch over 40 minutes from Genoa Airport to the north. What's more, the very fact that you can simply rock up in a rental car and park for a couple of dollars means it's already got the edge on the Cinque Terre villages, where vehicle access and parking is notoriously challenging.