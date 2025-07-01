One Las Vegas Casino Has A Very Unique Nostalgic Claw Machine That Gamblers Can't Get Enough Of

Las Vegas is one of the few places where choosing a hotel casino is more difficult than picking a place to eat. With dozens of themed resorts and casinos packed onto the Strip — each with its own games, shows, restaurants, and vibes — it's details that make each stand out. At the Luxor Hotel & Casino, one of the most iconic hotels on the Strip, the largest recovered piece of the Titanic rests in the atrium. Others target specific demographics, like the top-rated Wynn Hotel, which treats vegan tourists like total VIPs. At The D Casino & Hotel, a unique feature caters to the gamblers themselves, with a nostalgic, arcade-style twist: a Vegas take on the claw machine game. The D has two of these claws, called the Go Go Claw slot machines.

As you might have gleaned from its name, the Go Go Claw slot machines aren't traditional claw machines. First of all, players wager a bet, which initiates the claw function. Instead of maneuvering the claw to pick up a toy or candy, you use it to pick up one of a collection of plastic balls, which represent prizes that are predetermined by the machine. But it's the fact that the game leans on its nostalgic element that makes it a draw over other, regular slot machines. "It's fun. It reminds you of what we used to play as kids at the pizzeria," said one player, Dottie Dudley, in the Las Vegas Sun. With all that said, the Go Go Claw machine isn't exactly the skill-based game it appears to be at first glance.