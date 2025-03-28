The Intimate Boutique Hotel In Philadelphia Honoring Women's History And Timeless Luxury

Philadelphia is a history lover's dream. One of the oldest cities in the United States, it is chock-full of historic sites, from the iconic Liberty Bell to Independence Hall and the Betsy Ross House (the birthplace of the American Flag). When visiting, your hotel, too, may just be a piece of history. Especially if you choose to stay in the Guild House Hotel, a national historic landmark that offers guests a unique window into the city's history. The Italianate townhouse was once the headquarters of the New Century Guild, one of the country's first organizations to support women in the labor force and women's suffrage. The hotel is small but luxurious, offering just 12 rooms and suites, all meticulously decorated to complement the building's historic character.

It's located in the heart of Philadelphia's historic Center City, which makes the hotel a good pick for enjoying the most walkable city in the country. If you're flying in, the Guild House Hotel is about a 30-minute car ride from Philadelphia International Airport or around a 50-minute ride on public transport. The hotel is also next to the 12/13th & Locust Street subway station, which provides easy access to the PATCO Speedline. If you're bringing your own car, make sure to arrange with the hotel ahead of time. There is parking next door, but it requires a fee and reservation.