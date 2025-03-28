The Intimate Boutique Hotel In Philadelphia Honoring Women's History And Timeless Luxury
Philadelphia is a history lover's dream. One of the oldest cities in the United States, it is chock-full of historic sites, from the iconic Liberty Bell to Independence Hall and the Betsy Ross House (the birthplace of the American Flag). When visiting, your hotel, too, may just be a piece of history. Especially if you choose to stay in the Guild House Hotel, a national historic landmark that offers guests a unique window into the city's history. The Italianate townhouse was once the headquarters of the New Century Guild, one of the country's first organizations to support women in the labor force and women's suffrage. The hotel is small but luxurious, offering just 12 rooms and suites, all meticulously decorated to complement the building's historic character.
It's located in the heart of Philadelphia's historic Center City, which makes the hotel a good pick for enjoying the most walkable city in the country. If you're flying in, the Guild House Hotel is about a 30-minute car ride from Philadelphia International Airport or around a 50-minute ride on public transport. The hotel is also next to the 12/13th & Locust Street subway station, which provides easy access to the PATCO Speedline. If you're bringing your own car, make sure to arrange with the hotel ahead of time. There is parking next door, but it requires a fee and reservation.
Stay in rooms inspired by historical women of Philadelphia
Founded in 1882 by Eliza S. Turner, the New Century Guild was formed to advance the rights of working women. Its headquarters at 1307 Locust Street was a hive of activity by some of the most accomplished women of the time. Taking these women as its inspiration, the team at Rohe Creative researched the personal histories of 12 Guild members to find the right furnishings to match their stories. "Each room is completely different, but the common thread through all of them is celebrating the story of each woman," explained Kate Rohrer of Rohe Creative to Philadelphia magazine. "Every furniture piece, table, piece of artwork and fabric ties back to that woman."
The Eliza Suite, also known as The Founder's Suite, reflects Eliza Turner's love for the outdoors. It features shades of green and botanical prints in the room that was once the building's library. The Edith Suite, named after Edith Brubaker, the then-president of New Century Guild, features a crystal chandelier and gold trimmings. The colors signify her bold march for women's suffrage and the yellow-and-white armbands the women were known to wear. The Wilda Suite is dedicated to Wilda Love, the New Century Guild's former housekeeper. Her work made the Guild a welcome refuge for women, including cooking Thursday night dinners. Her suite has the original fireplace to recreate the warm and homey feel she exuded. Prices range from about $270 a night for one of the smaller fourth-floor suites to around $600 for the Alice Suite, a two-bedroom split-level apartment with a kitchenette and living room.
Feel at home at the Guild House Hotel
The Guild House Hotel aims to make guests feel at home by personalizing the room in advance. Filling out a survey before arrival ensures your room is stocked with the kind of coffee you like, for example. Though a stay at the Guild House Hotel does feel luxurious, don't expect round-the-clock service. "The hotel utilizes an "invisible service" concept which helps make the hotel feel like your own home / very private," explains the Gastronomic Traveler. "There is no front desk, reception, concierge or visible staff of any kind, you only see the housekeeper in the morning and early afternoon. The rest of the service is done via text or email. ... I thoroughly enjoyed my stay here and would recommend for anyone wanting a historic, boutique, private, and secluded refuge yet within easy walking to all that Philly has to offer to stay here."
The hotel's central location is part of its appeal. In as little as 20 minutes, you can walk to Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. For other ways to immerse yourself in Philadelphia's history, walk along Elfreth's Alley, America's oldest residential street, or check out the home of Edgar Allen Poe, where the literary legend wrote his most famous works. If you need a break from all the sightseeing, Philadelphia's popular park and dining destination, Rittenhouse Square is a 15-minute walk away from the hotel. The Dandelion, on the corner of 18th and Sansom, is a perennial foodie favorite serving London pub classics like fish and chips and shepherd's pie. Founded by Philly restauranteur, Stephen Starr, the restaurant maintains the historic character of the building with its quirky Victorian decor.