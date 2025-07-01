A Few Miles From Lake Placid In The Adirondacks Is A Beautiful Pair Of Lakes At The Base Of A Mountain
While Lake Placid is a wonderful Adirondack mountain locale for all things outdoors, including hiking, mountain climbing, and birding, the New York village's tourism market is already robust. It's one of the most beautiful small towns in New York, and the lake's exciting water activities, such as boating, jet skiing, and tubing, are also part of the draw. However, for those seeking a more serene, lesser-known getaway that is still coupled with all the perks of a beautiful lake setting, head to Upper and Lower Cascade Lakes.The pair of gorgeous lakes is only 10 minutes from Lake Placid in Keene, New York. They lay the base of Cascade Mountain on Route 73, and as they are only a two-hour drive north from Albany, or a two-hour drive south from Montreal.
The lakes are two long, midnight-blue corridors that stretch along the road and shimmer between the steep bluffs in Cascade Pass. A swath of land separates the two lakes, where you can park and sit at the picnic tables while coming up with a plan of action for your day. Similar to Lake Saranac, an Adirondack lake with calm waters and stunning mountain views, tranquil pastimes like paddling and fishing are the vibe at Upper and Lower Cascade Lakes. There's a rugged trail there too, which leads to a graceful, single-stream waterfall that pours down the mountain between the glistening duo.
Tips for exploring the Upper and Lower Cascade Lake
While Upper and Lower Cascade Lakes lie side by side, they are not the same. Upper Cascade Lake (the one to the right if you are facing the lakes from the road) is the smaller of the two, at half a mile long. It's also less windy than its sister lake, making it easier to paddle. Upper Cascade Lake is okay to fish in as well, and it's good for hooking little fish like brook trout, pumpkinseed, and creek chub. However, note that any round whitefish that are caught must be promptly returned to the water, as they are endangered.
You'll have to walk your water raft over to Lower Cascade Lake, but luckily it's over a flat-terrain 100-foot trek. As the wind is often at your back on Lower Cascade Lake, it's smooth sailing while paddling downstream on the lower lake. However, prepare to dig in on your way back to the parking area. There's also a floating boulder on Lower Cascade Lake that's perfect for a rest. You may catch a glimpse of rock climbers there, scaling the cliffs above the lake.
Come off the water to enjoy the inviting grounds surrounding the lake. Well-groomed lawns lead right up to the edge of Upper Cascade Lake, providing peaceful spots to pull up a lawn chair or have a picnic. The locale is so pretty and serene, also so at night when stars twinkle over the water. However, as a note, the Department of Environmental Conservation has designated the lakes for day use only, which means no camping. It's the perfect daytime setting to relax, take a load off, and enjoy nature's gifts.
Explore the trails in the mountains above the lake
Don't forget about the waterfall that flows down Cascade Mountain during your visit to the lakes. Cascade Falls is reachable via a short, 0.3-mile out-and-back herd path. While the hike is difficult, it only takes around 19 minutes. The best times to go are in the spring, following rainfall. However, keep in mind that the rocky trail does not receive maintenance and can be slippery after rain.
While the lakes enjoy a serene and calm atmosphere, the most popular trail in the area does not. Similar to the North Cascade Mountains in Washington, New York's Cascade Mountain is also a tourist hotspot, and the 2.3-mile hike up sees around 60,000 people annually, each one seeking a summit at an elevation gain of 1,940 feet. The terrain is steep and rocky in some sections, and the heavy foot traffic has worn out the trail over time. However, conservation efforts have ensured the construction of a new, modern trail up the mountain. Yellow blazes and cairns mark the way to the top, where stunning, 360-degree views adorn the open summit.
The trailhead to Cascade Mountain Trail is just before Upper Cascade Lake on Route 76. The main parking area is often full on busy days, leading many to park on the road's shoulder. Keep your head on a swivel if you park there, as Route 76 is a busy highway. Winter hikes up Cascade Mountain are best for experienced hikers only, as sections can be icy, and winds on the summit can be strong. Wear snowshoes, and bring microspikes or trail crampons, just in case.