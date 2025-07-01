A Few Miles From Lake Placid In The Adirondacks Is A Beautiful Pair Of Lakes At The Base Of A Mountain

While Upper and Lower Cascade Lakes lie side by side, they are not the same. Upper Cascade Lake (the one to the right if you are facing the lakes from the road) is the smaller of the two, at half a mile long. It's also less windy than its sister lake, making it easier to paddle. Upper Cascade Lake is okay to fish in as well, and it's good for hooking little fish like brook trout, pumpkinseed, and creek chub. However, note that any round whitefish that are caught must be promptly returned to the water, as they are endangered.

You'll have to walk your water raft over to Lower Cascade Lake, but luckily it's over a flat-terrain 100-foot trek. As the wind is often at your back on Lower Cascade Lake, it's smooth sailing while paddling downstream on the lower lake. However, prepare to dig in on your way back to the parking area. There's also a floating boulder on Lower Cascade Lake that's perfect for a rest. You may catch a glimpse of rock climbers there, scaling the cliffs above the lake.

Come off the water to enjoy the inviting grounds surrounding the lake. Well-groomed lawns lead right up to the edge of Upper Cascade Lake, providing peaceful spots to pull up a lawn chair or have a picnic. The locale is so pretty and serene, also so at night when stars twinkle over the water. However, as a note, the Department of Environmental Conservation has designated the lakes for day use only, which means no camping. It's the perfect daytime setting to relax, take a load off, and enjoy nature's gifts.