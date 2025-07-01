LA's Underrated Neighborhood Full Of Old-World Glamour Sits Quietly Between Downtown And The West Side

Stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the San Gabriel mountains, Los Angeles is a tapestry of urban landscapes patchworked into neighborhoods with distinct personalities, from the breathtaking opulent estates of Beverly Hills to the walkable charm of hidden gems like Glassell Park. Among L.A.'s most historically and culturally rich neighborhoods is West Adams, a centrally-located community adjacent to Mid-City, a sprawling area filled with colorful murals. West Adams is just west of the University of Southern California (USC) and downtown L.A., and it's roughly bordered by Pico Boulevard to the north, Figueroa Street to the east, West Boulevard to the west, and Jefferson Boulevard to the south, with West Adams Boulevard as its primary east-west artery.

In the early 20th century, film stars like Buster Keaton and Fatty Arbuckle built mansions in West Adams, making it one of L.A.'s most affluent and recognizable districts, with its picturesque streets often used as movie set backdrops. As the streetcar system expanded, West Adams became a haven for affluent Black residents. Nicknamed "Sugar Hill," it was considered "LA's first suburb." Hattie McDaniel, the first Black woman to win an Academy Award, lived in West Adam, as did blues musician Ray Charles. In the 1960s, much of the area was demolished to construct the freeway, controversially displacing many residents. Yet West Adams rebounded, becoming known for cultural landmarks like the city's first Black gay dance club, Jewel's Catch One– dubbed "the Studio 54 of the West Coast" — which remains open today.

Since the mid-2010s, West Adams has grown tremendously. In 2015, Curbed named it LA's "neighborhood of the year." However, change brings complications, and despite improvements like pedestrian pathways, some residents worry revitalization is pushing out longtime locals. Real estate prices and living costs have surged, and reports show this is disproportionately affecting communities of color.