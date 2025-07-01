One Of Manchester's Best Neighborhoods Is A Peaceful Gem With Vintage Homes And Scenic Green Space
For travelers interested in visiting the New England region of the East Coast, New Hampshire is definitely a must-visit. Within the state, visitors should be sure to check out Eaton Heights, a peaceful gem within the larger city of Manchester. Comments about the area on Homes.com emphasize the area has "peace and quiet," and it also a generally low crime rate. In fact, New Hampshire is known as the safest state in America for stress-free vacations.
Eaton Heights is a particularly good place for golfers to visit, as it's home to a golf club that's been running for almost 100 years. Derryfield Country Club is a beautiful 18-hole course where people can get golf lessons, sign up for tournaments, or tee off at their own leisure. The club also offers a full-service restaurant and bar for patrons to visit for a pre or post-golf snack or even just for a peaceful and relaxing meal on the green.
The closest airport to Manchester is the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, which is about a 15-minute drive or 30-minute bus ride from the city center. New Hampshire generally has mild summers and long, cold winters, so travelers should take that into account and pack accordingly when they're visiting.
Enjoy the unique style of vintage homes
Eaton Heights boasts Cape Cod and Colonial Revival homes, some of which date back to the early 1900s, but unfortunately, visitors can't go inside. However, the larger Manchester has even more historical homes for visitors to view. The Hubbard-Varney Mansion, for example, was constructed in the 1800s and is on the National Register of Historic Places. There's also the General John Stark House, which was constructed in the mid-18th century and allows visitors to explore artifacts inside, and the Millyard Museum, which is housed in a renovated mill building.
As a town, Manchester has its own historical association, which was founded in 1896 and gives out historic preservation awards. The association also operates a museum and research center where visitors can learn more about the history of the town as a whole. For those interested in visiting more unique historical sites in New Hampshire, the classic arcade museum with hundreds of video games is definitely a must-visit.
Embrace green space and natural beauty
In addition to the green space at the Derryfield Country Club, visitors to Easton Heights can enjoy Stevens Pond Park, a 53-acre facility that boasts well-maintained trails as well as soccer and softball fields. Additionally, a short, roughly 4-mile drive from Eaton Heights will bring you to Massabesic Lake, a beautiful outdoor space that is also one of the top-rated things to do on Tripadvisor in Manchester. There are also hiking trails in the area, so people can enjoy walking through the greenery while being close to the water.
Drive about an hour and a half north of Manchester, and you'll reach Twin Mountain, a beautiful area that offers things like hiking, biking, and camping, which also happens to be part of the Appalachian Trail. For those visiting the state to hike the Appalachian Trail, New Hampshire's "Mountain Club" lodge offers warm beds and hot meals for a bit of a rest during the long journey.