For travelers interested in visiting the New England region of the East Coast, New Hampshire is definitely a must-visit. Within the state, visitors should be sure to check out Eaton Heights, a peaceful gem within the larger city of Manchester. Comments about the area on Homes.com emphasize the area has "peace and quiet," and it also a generally low crime rate. In fact, New Hampshire is known as the safest state in America for stress-free vacations.

Eaton Heights is a particularly good place for golfers to visit, as it's home to a golf club that's been running for almost 100 years. Derryfield Country Club is a beautiful 18-hole course where people can get golf lessons, sign up for tournaments, or tee off at their own leisure. The club also offers a full-service restaurant and bar for patrons to visit for a pre or post-golf snack or even just for a peaceful and relaxing meal on the green.

The closest airport to Manchester is the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, which is about a 15-minute drive or 30-minute bus ride from the city center. New Hampshire generally has mild summers and long, cold winters, so travelers should take that into account and pack accordingly when they're visiting.