A Wildly Luxurious Coastal California Resort In The Redwoods Offers Unmatched Views And Amenities

Alila Ventana Big Sur is an all-inclusive resort, where booking a room includes all meals, whether you have them delivered directly to your room, enjoy them next to the pool, or dine in the restaurant. Keep in mind that alcoholic beverages cost extra. The Sur House restaurant is open to guests and visitors for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There's an outdoor terrace, so you can have views of the ocean as you dine (barring any fog), or you can eat inside next to the fireplace. The menu here changes with the seasons, and it highlights local ingredients. It also has an impressive cocktail and wine list.

Along with food, the all-inclusive aspect covers signature activities at the resort, like guided hikes, yoga classes, wildcrafting, and foraging. Many of the other experiences have a separate cost. It's this wide array of experiences that really helps make this resort unique. And there's something for everyone, no matter their interests. Just a handful of examples include taking a natural cold plunge in a stream in the redwood forest, crafting your own knife, meeting a variety of owls and raptors, tasting whiskey, and making soap.

If you want to venture out on your own, there's about 1.5 miles of trail around the property, which take you through the redwoods. At The Social House, where you check-in, you can play board games and pool or just lounge by the fireplace while enjoying a snack and a drink.