A Wildly Luxurious Coastal California Resort In The Redwoods Offers Unmatched Views And Amenities
About an hour south of the Carmel Valley wine region along California's famed Highway 1, you'll find Big Sur, a region known for its striking ocean views, rugged cliffs, and stunning redwood forests. For the utmost luxury in this incredibly beautiful destination, book a stay at Alila Ventana Big Sur. It's a bucket list destination thanks to its stunning surroundings, top-notch service, and wealth of activities.
There are 54 guest rooms spread throughout a handful of buildings along the hillside amidst towering redwoods. This helps it feel like a private escape even with other guests around. The room decor is all about nature-inspired luxury, with lots of natural wood, chunky knit blankets, and macrame wall hangings. Each guest room has a private balcony or patio, some with hammocks, and all the guest rooms have soaking tubs and separate showers. Many of the rooms have fireplaces to help keep you cozy (it can get chilly and foggy in Big Sur), and some of the suites include private hot tubs.
There's plenty to do at the all inclusive Alila Ventana Big Sur
Alila Ventana Big Sur is an all-inclusive resort, where booking a room includes all meals, whether you have them delivered directly to your room, enjoy them next to the pool, or dine in the restaurant. Keep in mind that alcoholic beverages cost extra. The Sur House restaurant is open to guests and visitors for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There's an outdoor terrace, so you can have views of the ocean as you dine (barring any fog), or you can eat inside next to the fireplace. The menu here changes with the seasons, and it highlights local ingredients. It also has an impressive cocktail and wine list.
Along with food, the all-inclusive aspect covers signature activities at the resort, like guided hikes, yoga classes, wildcrafting, and foraging. Many of the other experiences have a separate cost. It's this wide array of experiences that really helps make this resort unique. And there's something for everyone, no matter their interests. Just a handful of examples include taking a natural cold plunge in a stream in the redwood forest, crafting your own knife, meeting a variety of owls and raptors, tasting whiskey, and making soap.
If you want to venture out on your own, there's about 1.5 miles of trail around the property, which take you through the redwoods. At The Social House, where you check-in, you can play board games and pool or just lounge by the fireplace while enjoying a snack and a drink.
Relax poolside or treat yourself to a spa treatment at Alila Ventana Big Sur
There are two pool areas at Alila Ventana Big Sur. From the Meadow Pool, you can see the Pacific Ocean and get food and drinks delivered right to your lounger or spot on the sun deck. The Meadow Pool area also has a large infinity hot tub that overlooks the mountainside and redwoods. Then there's the more secluded Mountain Pool, which is tucked away on the other side of the resort near the fitness center. The seclusion makes sense, considering this is a clothing-optional pool, as are the nearby Japanese hot baths.
For more relaxation, Spa Alila has a range of wellness offerings. The spa's specialty treatments feature local ingredients, like the Big Sur Release, which uses local herbs in a poultice, and the jade stone massage. Big Sur jade is a renowned, rare mineral found only along a certain part of the California coast. There are also a number of unique couples-specific treatments, like Reiki in the Redwoods, and even a session where you learn how to give each other a massage.
You can enjoy the pools without booking a room by purchasing a day pass. You can also combine a day pass to the pools with a spa treatment, which gives you access to day lockers and a robe from the spa while you're there. Otherwise, pool day passes don't include those.
Things to keep in mind when booking Alila Ventana Big Sur
Rooms at Alila Ventana Big Sur are limited to two guests only, and it's generally considered an adults-only getaway. This helps give it a romantic getaway vibe. For many, it's a once-in-a-lifetime vacation spot, thanks to its price point. The cost for one night starts at around $2,179. If you're a member of the World of Hyatt Loyalty Program, you can book a room here with points. However you pay for it, you will get a magical and memorable getaway.
For a more budget-friendly experience, next door to the resort property is a glamping spot amidst the redwoods, which will give you similar beautiful surroundings. However, the glamping campground doesn't include access to any of the Alila Ventana Big Sur amenities.
The closest airport is in Monterey, about an hour away, while the closest international airport is in San Jose, a little over two hours away, depending on traffic. You're definitely going to need a car to get here. While you're in the area, about 20 minutes from the resort is Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, home to the famous McWay Falls, a dramatic 80-foot waterfall that empties into the ocean.