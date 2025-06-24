Foodies Are Road-Tripping To New Mexico To Sample The Best Of Innovative Native American Cuisine

Most tourists venturing to Taos, New Mexico, are aimed at its enchanting 1,000-year-old UNESCO Heritage Site, the Taos Pueblo. Or perhaps their goal is the winter skiing and year-round outdoor fun at Ski Valley. But a growing number may be searching instead for a buffalo burger served on frybread, accompanied by wild chokecherry lemonade.

Taos' Tiwa Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery, with its slogan "Where every day is a feast day!", is just one of the restaurants serving Native American cuisine that could be a headliner on an only-in-America food crawl for serious lovers of hard-to-find specialties. Foodies are road-tripping from Taos to Farmington, Willard to Gallup for eats that are as historically resonant as they are delicious. Tiwa, one of the standard-bearers of New Mexican cuisine, opened more than 30 years ago, baking their wares in outdoor ovens much as the Sandoval family's ancestors did centuries ago.

Why are casual Native restaurants gaining steam with food obsessives? Scarcity may be part of the equation. An article in Luxury Facts estimates that there are between 10 and 14 eateries in the United States wholly devoted to the country's true native cuisine. Another — less objective — fact: The simple cuisine of New Mexico's tribes, including people with Pueblo, Apache, and Navajo ancestors, is delicious. Thank the blend of colorful chiles and other local ingredients, like pine nuts, bison, and the ancient Three Sisters that sustained precolonial America: corn, beans, and squash, for a cuisine that's a relative of some Mexican staples, but still entirely its own.