Delaware's Smallest State Park Is A Waterfront Sandy Gem With Scenic Trails, A Beach, And Maritime Forest
Delaware may not be the smallest state in America, but it sure is close. Don't let the size fool you, though. It is home to one of America's best boardwalks and a great place to do some retail therapy since you don't have to pay taxes when you shop there. Away from the shops and boutiques, Delaware also offers a lot to those seeking miles of uncrowded beaches on the East Coast. Despite its small size, Delaware has a robust state parks system, with 17 state parks throughout its borders.
Delaware is a great testament to show that something doesn't have to be big to be impressive. Further proving that point is Delaware's smallest state park — Holts Landing. Reviews on Tripadvisor share all of the things to do at Holts Landing State Park, with one saying, "Holt's Landing is the forgotten jewel in the Delaware Seashore State Park crown. Featuring a boat launch, picnic grove, camping, fishing, crabing and hiking trails it has got it all."
Holts Landing State Park is located in Dagsboro along the shores of Indian River Bay. It's an easy road trip from some of the Northeast's larger cities, and you can drive there in less than 3 hours from Baltimore, Washington D.C., or Philadelphia. If you're flying, you can fly to Salisbury Regional Airport (SBY) and drive there in about 45 minutes, but flight options were limited at the time of writing.
Holts Landing State Park proves that great things come in small packages
Even though Holts Landing is the smallest state park in Delaware, you can still have an awesome day when you visit. It's one of the few places you can access the Indian River Bay and has a boat ramp that's open 24 hours a day. You can also bring out your kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards to launch from there. If you prefer to keep your feet on land, head out to the pier and try your luck at fishing and crabbing.
If you want to get some steps in, there are a couple of trails you can hike, and both are just a little over a mile, making it an easy walk for anyone to enjoy. The Seahawk Trail is also ADA-accessible. On a hike at Holts Landing State Park, you can expect to experience a combination of forests, meadows, and bay shore beach. You may see some of the local wildlife, too. One Google review shared that it's a good spot for birdwatching, saying, "It's a perfect escape destination for those who've had their fill of beaches and crowds, and it's particularly popular with anglers and crabbers during the season. There is also an array of bird species that call the park home; many of them are relatively easy to spot, especially near the marshy tidal areas where many of them congregate." Bring the binoculars because you may see herons, osprey, or a variety of songbirds.
Other great things to do near Holts Landing State Park
Dagsboro is a small town with fewer than a thousand residents. If you make a visit to Holts Landing State Park, though, there are a few other things to do in the area that you may want to add to your itinerary. Delaware Botanic Gardens is one of the most popular things to see in Dagsboro, and they're open from Thursday to Sunday. You may also want to stop by Parsons Farms, where you can pick the freshest strawberries, blueberries, and peaches. If you want to do a little antique shopping, Jayne's Reliable is the place to go.
There aren't a lot of places to stay in Dagsboro, but if you want to stay a few days, there are options. Holts Landing does have primitive campsites available for groups, but Gulls Way Campground has more amenities for campers and is about 10 minutes away. You can also find hotels in Bethany Beach, one of the East Coast's best beach towns, which is roughly 15 minutes away.