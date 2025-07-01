Delaware's Smallest State Park Is A Waterfront Sandy Gem With Scenic Trails, A Beach, And Maritime Forest

Delaware may not be the smallest state in America, but it sure is close. Don't let the size fool you, though. It is home to one of America's best boardwalks and a great place to do some retail therapy since you don't have to pay taxes when you shop there. Away from the shops and boutiques, Delaware also offers a lot to those seeking miles of uncrowded beaches on the East Coast. Despite its small size, Delaware has a robust state parks system, with 17 state parks throughout its borders.

Delaware is a great testament to show that something doesn't have to be big to be impressive. Further proving that point is Delaware's smallest state park — Holts Landing. Reviews on Tripadvisor share all of the things to do at Holts Landing State Park, with one saying, "Holt's Landing is the forgotten jewel in the Delaware Seashore State Park crown. Featuring a boat launch, picnic grove, camping, fishing, crabing and hiking trails it has got it all."

Holts Landing State Park is located in Dagsboro along the shores of Indian River Bay. It's an easy road trip from some of the Northeast's larger cities, and you can drive there in less than 3 hours from Baltimore, Washington D.C., or Philadelphia. If you're flying, you can fly to Salisbury Regional Airport (SBY) and drive there in about 45 minutes, but flight options were limited at the time of writing.