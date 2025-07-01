As the setting for Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," love is on brand in Verona — one of Italy's most overlooked tourist cities that is, at the same time, its most romantic. Whether you're cuffed up or single, it's easy to fall in love with Verona's romance-forward attractions.

That said, there's also another extremely unique way to fall in love on your next trip there: With a custom bottle of wine you blended yourself. What better, more romantic souvenir is there? And Veronese winery Pasqua, the self-proclaimed "House of he Unconventional," and an easy detour near Verona, lets you do just that.

While Tuscany is largely considered the absolute best destination in Italy for wine lovers, many wineries in its rolling hillsides often require a car to visit. That said, northern Italy also provides some stunning wine destinations including Pasqua, whose tasting room is actually accessible via local transportation. In just under an hour utilizing public trains and buses from Verona's city center, you can be transported to the vines of Pasqua's elegant winery, where both unconventional flavors and experiences await.