Italy's Unconventional And Award-Winning Winery Near Verona Lets You Blend Your Own Bottle
As the setting for Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," love is on brand in Verona — one of Italy's most overlooked tourist cities that is, at the same time, its most romantic. Whether you're cuffed up or single, it's easy to fall in love with Verona's romance-forward attractions.
That said, there's also another extremely unique way to fall in love on your next trip there: With a custom bottle of wine you blended yourself. What better, more romantic souvenir is there? And Veronese winery Pasqua, the self-proclaimed "House of he Unconventional," and an easy detour near Verona, lets you do just that.
While Tuscany is largely considered the absolute best destination in Italy for wine lovers, many wineries in its rolling hillsides often require a car to visit. That said, northern Italy also provides some stunning wine destinations including Pasqua, whose tasting room is actually accessible via local transportation. In just under an hour utilizing public trains and buses from Verona's city center, you can be transported to the vines of Pasqua's elegant winery, where both unconventional flavors and experiences await.
Visiting 'the house of the unconventional'
Celebrating 100 years in 2025, Pasqua is an award-winning winery whose spirit is rooted in innovation. Tastings may include classic bold red wines that are common in the region, such as Amarone and Valpolicella. However, Pasqua also offers other bottles that follow its unconventional ethos. For example, their "11 Minutes" rosé refers to the amount of time the skins are left to sit with the grape juice during winemaking in order to make it blush. Meanwhile, "Mai Dire Mai" (meaning "never say never") is a striking Cabernet Sauvignon that may have the ability to make other Cabs from Napa or Bordeaux blush.
Even if you don't stick around for a bottle-blending experience, there's another fun souvenir idea: A bottle of their multi-vintage white blend with an eye-catching, scribbled label that's cleverly named "Hey French, You Could Have Made This But You Didn't." Don't we always tease the ones we love?
For those interested in visiting, Pasqua is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The space has two experiences available for visitors. First, there's the 90-minute "Icons Experience," which costs around $30, and offers a tour of the facility — including two barrique rooms — plus a tasting inside the elegant Pasqua Caveau of four signature wines. The experience is offered in English, French, or Italian, and bookings are available on the website. Additionally, a virtual tour is also available for those in immediate need of a little desk-based tourism.
Bottle blending experience at Pasqua Winery
For the ultimate souvenir, Pasqua's 90-minute "Blend Your Wine" experience lets you do what few other wineries do: Play winemaker. Which is just like playing matchmaker, really ... except with grapes instead of people. For about $60, you get to enjoy a tour of the facilities, a tasting of two wines, and the opportunity to blend your own bottle.
Utilizing liquid measurement tools and red wines from several barrels — such as Corvina, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon — you can tinker with and taste various ratios until you have a blend that specifically appeals to your palate. Are you a love-at-first-sip kind of blender, or do you need to play the field with various ratios first?
Once your bottle is complete, you can put a cork in it — literally — and hand-draw a label to remind yourself of its contents, or even dedicate it to someone you'll plan on sharing it with. Along with your own and your fellow travelers' bottles, plus any other innovative wines you might pick up from Pasqua during your travels, make sure you're clued-in on the best way to fly home from your vacation with a case of wine. And here's hoping that uncorking your unique bottle for whatever occasion you choose will transport you immediately back to your visit in Verona, and doubtlessly have you conspiring to plan your next trip.