Puerto Rico's Tropical Beach With Rainbow Fish And A Sunken Pier Looks Like A Postcard Come To Life
The lush tropical landscapes, fine white sand, and the clear blue Caribbean water of Puerto Rico means visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing the perfect seaside getaway. With nearly 300 beaches dotting the island's almost 300 miles of coastline, there's a beach to suit every taste, and picture-perfect Crash Boat Beach, just outside the town of Aguadilla, is a standout on the island's west coast.
The beach gets its unusual name from the island's military history. During World War II, the U.S. Air Force built an extensive pier as a launch site for crash boats to rescue downed bomber crews. Today, the remains of the sunken pier have become an artificial reef teeming with rainbow-colored angelfish, parrotfish, and sergeant majors.
Crash Boat Beach is located 86 miles from San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), making it a great day trip. Although it is best reached by private car, some tour operators offer excursions from Puerto Rico's major cities that include a stop at Crash Boat Beach. There is no fee to enter the beach, and free parking is available. However, visitors may want to take advantage of the paid lot, as it's just steps from the sand and charges less than $10 for the entire day at the time of writing. Tripadvisor users report simple toilet and shower facilities, but their cleanliness is questionable.
Spend the perfect day on a tropical beach
Crash Boat Beach, named one of Puerto Rico's best beaches by U.S. News and World Report, and has activities for everyone. Whether you are looking for the ultimate snorkeling and diving spots, a lively party atmosphere, or family-friendly fun, you'll find it on this beautiful stretch of palm-fringed sand. Snorkelers will want to check out the tropical fish and occasional octopus that gather around the old pier's pilings and the famed diving spot El Natural, a long shallow reef where you can scuba dive or snorkel alongside sea turtles, stingrays, and moray eels. Crash Boat Watersports, located at the beach entrance, offers scuba and snorkeling tours and courses as well as rental gear.
Families can swim safely in the beach's cordoned swim zone, while the more adventurous can practice their perfect cannonball off the colorful concrete jetty that extends off the shoreline. If relishing in the beach's famed party atmosphere is more your style, join other beachgoers enjoying the festive music that serves as a soundtrack to this stunning tropical beach.
Plan your visit to Crash Boat Beach
The intense Caribbean sun is not forgiving, so you'll want a beach chair and umbrella to keep cool. If you don't have your own, both are available for rent from vendors along the beach for $7 and $15, respectively, at the time of writing. To make the most of your day at this tropical beach, be sure to pack all the necessities — towels, reef-friendly sunscreen, a waterproof camera, and a hat that provides good sun protection. Crash Boat Beach is perfect year-round, but you'll find the best weather and fewer crowds in late spring (April through May) or early fall (September through October). Surfers should visit during the winter for the best waves.
Puerto Rican cuisine is highly renowned, so come hungry and sample tasty local specialties like tostones, pinchos, and expertly grilled meat from the many quality food trucks that line the parking lot daily. You can also grab a cocktail from one of the many kiosks, vans, or stands nearby.
If you don't like the idea of driving back to San Juan after a long day in the sun, book an overnight stay in beautiful, laid-back Aguadilla. Crashboat Villa by the Sea is a great option for families within walking distance of the sand. The two-bedroom apartment sleeps six guests and has an incredible 180-degree view of the sea from the second-floor balcony. La Bella Noni B&B is another excellent choice 2.5 miles from the beach. The simple yet elegant rooms include a complimentary homemade breakfast, and guests can relax in the solarium or cool off in the pool surrounded by swaying palms.