Puerto Rico's Tropical Beach With Rainbow Fish And A Sunken Pier Looks Like A Postcard Come To Life

The lush tropical landscapes, fine white sand, and the clear blue Caribbean water of Puerto Rico means visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing the perfect seaside getaway. With nearly 300 beaches dotting the island's almost 300 miles of coastline, there's a beach to suit every taste, and picture-perfect Crash Boat Beach, just outside the town of Aguadilla, is a standout on the island's west coast.

The beach gets its unusual name from the island's military history. During World War II, the U.S. Air Force built an extensive pier as a launch site for crash boats to rescue downed bomber crews. Today, the remains of the sunken pier have become an artificial reef teeming with rainbow-colored angelfish, parrotfish, and sergeant majors.

Crash Boat Beach is located 86 miles from San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), making it a great day trip. Although it is best reached by private car, some tour operators offer excursions from Puerto Rico's major cities that include a stop at Crash Boat Beach. There is no fee to enter the beach, and free parking is available. However, visitors may want to take advantage of the paid lot, as it's just steps from the sand and charges less than $10 for the entire day at the time of writing. Tripadvisor users report simple toilet and shower facilities, but their cleanliness is questionable.