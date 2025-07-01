Maine's Underrated Inland Town Is Full Of Old-School Charm, Nature Escapes, And A Real Sense Of Community

Tucked in the heart of Piscataquis County, Dover‑Foxcroft is steeped in unbridled historic charm. First surveyed in 1791, settled in 1799, and incorporated in 1821, this hyphenated township of fewer than 5,000 residents was formed in 1922 by the union of two formerly competing mill-powered towns set on either side of the Piscataquis River. Today, the downtown area still delights residents and visitors alike with a slow‑paced, neighborly vibe that makes a welcome respite from the city grind.

A number of 18th- and 19th-century historic buildings hint at decades of small‑town life. Take East Main Street, and you'll find the two-and-a-half-story James Sullivan Wiley House, a Greek Revival structure built in 1849 that still stands today. Film or play buffs should not miss out on Center Theatre, a 264‑seat gem opened in 1940 that screens classics and hosts enthralling live performances. Nearby stands the Observer Building, constructed in 1854. Known for its distinctive flatiron shape, the building has served as tenement housing and been occupied by several businesses — most notably the Piscataquis Observer newspaper. Built in 1908 and restored in 2015, The Mill — a 60,000-square-foot mixed-use complex on the Piscataquis River, boasts an inn, apartments, offices, and a café at which you can fuel up before setting off to explore the area.

Be sure to check out the Blacksmith Shop Museum on Dawes Road. It's a preserved 1860s forge that sits on land first deeded in 1810, when the town had a mere 10 residents. The museum immerses visitors of all ages in hands‑on demonstrations of traditional metalwork, making it an interactive and educational spot for families. About two hours away from Dover-Foxcroft by car is Bath, a dreamy New England river town offering lighthouse-dotted island views and a deep shipbuilding legacy.