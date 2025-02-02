A Neighborly City With An Award-Winning Downtown Is A Gateway To Some Of Illinois' Prettiest State Parks

Though Ottawa has the natural landscape of a rural America town, it also offers the functionality of being just 90 minutes southwest of Chicago, Illinois' largest city. That also puts it within easy reach of Chicago's two international airports. It's convenient for Ottawa residents who enjoy a quieter day-to-day life, while still being able to day-trip to Chicago to check out some of the world's best architecture along Lake Shore Drive or visit Edgewater and the shops and shoreline beaches of Lake Michigan. In the much quieter Ottawa, away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, the neighborly culture resonates from the moment someone arrives in town. Between the town's established "Hello Neighbor" program that properly welcomes new residents and its endless calendar of community activities, Ottawa is one of the friendliest towns in Illinois.

Exploring Ottawa, one typically starts downtown and traverses the town by foot or bike. Starting at the old town district, there's an array of brightly painted murals situated between local shops and spots to grab a meal and a drink like The Lone Buffalo at Tangled Roots Brewing Company. Once you've had a pit stop to shop downtown, Washington Park in the heart of Ottawa is a great spot to tour. History buffs will especially love this venue. This park square is where the very first and widely publicized 1858 Abraham Lincoln-Stephen Douglas Presidential debate was held.