A Neighborly City With An Award-Winning Downtown Is A Gateway To Some Of Illinois' Prettiest State Parks
There's something special about a quaint downtown area with a postcard-like setting. The town of Ottawa, Illinois, has encapsulated that Hallmark Movie vibe to a tee. Set just a short drive from Chicago but in a world of its own, this charming town in north-central Illinois delivers on the friendly neighborhood community that is often absent in today's big cities.
What was once a downtown laden with empty crumbling buildings is now a shopping destination with blooming flowers everywhere you look. The beautification of Ottawa's downtown has even been nationally recognized since its 2009 transformation began. Downtown Ottawa has won an America in Bloom award for the "Most Dynamic Transformation of a Downtown Streetscape," while the town itself has received national accolades for the preservation of its heritage and its dedication to horticulture. When you arrive in Ottawa, you step inside a destination for nature lovers, history buffs, and explorers.
Ottawa offers small-town neighborly vibes just 90 minutes from Chicago
Though Ottawa has the natural landscape of a rural America town, it also offers the functionality of being just 90 minutes southwest of Chicago, Illinois' largest city. That also puts it within easy reach of Chicago's two international airports. It's convenient for Ottawa residents who enjoy a quieter day-to-day life, while still being able to day-trip to Chicago to check out some of the world's best architecture along Lake Shore Drive or visit Edgewater and the shops and shoreline beaches of Lake Michigan. In the much quieter Ottawa, away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, the neighborly culture resonates from the moment someone arrives in town. Between the town's established "Hello Neighbor" program that properly welcomes new residents and its endless calendar of community activities, Ottawa is one of the friendliest towns in Illinois.
Exploring Ottawa, one typically starts downtown and traverses the town by foot or bike. Starting at the old town district, there's an array of brightly painted murals situated between local shops and spots to grab a meal and a drink like The Lone Buffalo at Tangled Roots Brewing Company. Once you've had a pit stop to shop downtown, Washington Park in the heart of Ottawa is a great spot to tour. History buffs will especially love this venue. This park square is where the very first and widely publicized 1858 Abraham Lincoln-Stephen Douglas Presidential debate was held.
Explore breathtaking waterfalls and canyons at Starved Rock State Park
The natural beauty of the Ottawa area is on full display once you venture a few minutes down the road to Starved Rock State Park. This park set in the neighboring town of Oglesby has centuries of history and attracts lovers of outdoor exercise and adventure. What was first recorded as a French settlement in the late 17th century eventually got its name "Starved Rock" from the 125-foot-tall sandstone butte where rival tribes cornered a group of Illinois tribe fighters in battle in the late 18th century.
Starved Rock State Park features several scenic hiking trails that range between 0.6 miles to 4 miles round-trip. The trails sweep between canyons with evolving views of the Illinois River around every turn. At these basins of the canyons, if you're lucky enough, rain will drip down to create a stunning waterfall feature that can be seen at several points along the trails. Visitors recommend going during or after a rainy day, as the waterfall areas tend to dry out in drought conditions. From the unique waterfalls to the prettiest cross-park vistas, the beauty of Starved Rock is just a taste of the natural beauty that exists in and around Ottawa. For more fun in off the beaten path in the Chicago area, check out our guide to the historic downtown and vintage shops of Woodstock, Illinois.