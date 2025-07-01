Alaska's Largest Lake Is A Mythical Wilderness With World-Class Fishing And Rich Wildlife

Fishing is the primary draw on Lake Iliamna. From June through late September each year, anglers seek out the rainbow trout, Alaska northern pike, and Dolly Varden trout that call the clear, cold water home. Sockeye salmon are so plentiful here that fishermen are allowed to catch and keep the red-hued fish, and many lodges will pack, freeze, and ship your bounty home.

If you need a day off from fishing, explore the scenic Alaska lake by kayak. The 1,600-square-mile lake and its multitude of small uninhabited islands are perfect to explore alone, with a friend, or with a guide. The lake is also home to a rare species of freshwater seals, one of only five known populations in the northern hemisphere.

If you're in the mood for an adventurous detour, you could go to the little-visited but beautiful Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, which is a hiker's dream. Experienced backpackers should have no problem here, and you can enjoy gems like the Tanalian Falls Trail, which leads hikers to a stunning glacial waterfall that cascades over a 30-foot ancient lava cliff. The park is only accessible by plane, though, so you shouldn't expect to drive here. Katmai National Park is another great destination that is again only accessible via boat or plane. But it contains a great population of brown bears, moose, and eagles, and every year before hibernation, people vote on the internet for the fattest bear in the park.