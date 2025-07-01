'The Pope's Playground' Is A Stunning Italian Garden Perfect For Lovers Of Nature And History

Rome is home to many gardens, large and sprawling, small and secret. Right outside of Pope territory, you'll find a popular, lush public garden full of ancient Roman architecture, but for lovers of nature and history, one that may not be on your radar is a stunning series of trimmed hedges and meticulously maintained lawns tucked away in Vatican City. While Vatican City can be one of the most crowded parts of Rome year-round and one of the most visited destinations in Europe, the gardens, known officially as "The Gardens of Vatican City," often dubbed "The Pope's Playground," are a quiet reprieve from the throngs of tourists.

The Gardens of Vatican City date back to 1279 during Pope Nicholas III's tenure. Beginning only as an orchard, one lawn, and a garden, the area now covers over 57 acres around the city and is home to dozens of monuments and artworks dating back to medieval times. Nearby, you're within easy walking distance of St. Peter's Square and St. Peter's Basilica.

Entry to the gardens is limited to a small number of reservations per day, so if you intend to visit, it's best to book your visit far in advance of your trip, especially during heavy tourism season in the summer months. The gardens are also not open every day of the week and are only accessible via tour, so booking a visit through a company that knows the ins and outs of making a reservation is best.