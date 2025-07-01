'The Pope's Playground' Is A Stunning Italian Garden Perfect For Lovers Of Nature And History
Rome is home to many gardens, large and sprawling, small and secret. Right outside of Pope territory, you'll find a popular, lush public garden full of ancient Roman architecture, but for lovers of nature and history, one that may not be on your radar is a stunning series of trimmed hedges and meticulously maintained lawns tucked away in Vatican City. While Vatican City can be one of the most crowded parts of Rome year-round and one of the most visited destinations in Europe, the gardens, known officially as "The Gardens of Vatican City," often dubbed "The Pope's Playground," are a quiet reprieve from the throngs of tourists.
The Gardens of Vatican City date back to 1279 during Pope Nicholas III's tenure. Beginning only as an orchard, one lawn, and a garden, the area now covers over 57 acres around the city and is home to dozens of monuments and artworks dating back to medieval times. Nearby, you're within easy walking distance of St. Peter's Square and St. Peter's Basilica.
Entry to the gardens is limited to a small number of reservations per day, so if you intend to visit, it's best to book your visit far in advance of your trip, especially during heavy tourism season in the summer months. The gardens are also not open every day of the week and are only accessible via tour, so booking a visit through a company that knows the ins and outs of making a reservation is best.
Rich with Italian history and art
The Gardens of Vatican City have undergone many changes since 1279. The first major upgrade came in the 16th century when Pope Julius II had some major landscaping work done. The result: A larger playground of gardens that has only continued to grow. Italian architect Donato Bramante, who also worked on St. Peter's Basilica, was put in charge of the initial designs. The most unique view of St. Peter's Basilica is located at an underrated hillside park. Nowadays, the gardens make up more than half of Vatican City.
The gardens were originally split into three sections, with Italian, English, and French Renaissance styles represented in addition to a garden maze. Today, Popes still wander through the same lush stretches of green. Among the well-maintained lawns, artwork dating back just as long is not to be missed, like the Fountain of the Eagle and the Papal Coat of Arms. While on the grounds, you can see a piece of the Berlin Wall and stop into historic buildings, including the Vatican Radio Station and a 12th-century Gardeners Lodge.
How to access the gardens
The gardens are open to the public, but unfortunately, unlike other city gardens, you can't just show up and wander in. To access the Gardens of Vatican City, you must book a tour. There are three recommended options to do so: a group tour with an official Vatican tour guide, a private tour with a private tour guide, or an open bus tour. Guided tours are 2 hours long and include same-day entry to the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel, where you'll be free to wander around on your own. Tickets can be booked through the Vatican Museum's website or a private tour company.
If you're not booking a hop-on hop-off bus tour that includes the gardens, you will need to get to Vatican City on your own. If your hotel isn't too far, Rome and Vatican City are extremely walkable; however, the gardens are also accessible via bus, tram, or metro. Line A on the metro stops nearby. Buses 49, 32, 81, and 982 and tram 19 stop at Piazza del Risorgimento, an 8-minute walk away, and buses 492 and 990 stop at Via degli Scipioni, 15 minutes away. If you ask Rick Steves, the metro is the best transportation for efficient sightseeing in Europe.