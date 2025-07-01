Europe's Famous 'James Bond Road' Is A Twisty Thrill Ride Worth Renting A Sports Car To Experience

James Bond may have come to life in 1953, with the release of Ian Fleming's "Casino Royale," but it took the film adaptations (which have been going strong since the 1960s) for 007 to become a global sensation. One of those iconic movies was the 1964 film, "Goldfinger," starring Sean Connery. In fact, it was anything that Bond touched in that movie which turned to gold — Aston Martins and martinis shaken, not stirred included. The same goes for the film's locations, which forever remain draws to Bond fans. Ranking among the top is Switzerland's Furka Pass, where 007 famously tailed the film's namesake villain. And it's no wonder; the surrounding Alpine peaks and zigzagging road are a cinematographer's dream. So identified is the pass with the film and franchise, that the famous curve the is now called James Bond Strasse and it joins the ranks of other James Bond filming locations you can visit.

To capture even more of Bond spirit — and his Aston Martin DB5 — drivers are also equipping themselves with sports cars for the road. On any given day, a Porsche 718 Boxter, Aston Martin Zagato, BMW E30 M3, Ferrari California T, or McLaren P1, might speed by you, and numerous supercar dealers in the area help make this so. The Furka Pass is also on the route of luxury "supercar" driving tours by Gran Turismo, including the seven-day Gran Turismo Europa 2025 from Montreux to Saint-Tropez. Danger adds to the thrill, as high speed, hairpin turns, and steep cliffs do not generally mix well. Add in bikes, motorcycles, and hikers, and accidents do happen, unfortunately.