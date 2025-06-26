These Wildly Popular California Beaches Have New, Unsettling Warnings Issued By Officials

As of June 24, 2025, beaches in Los Angeles County have received warnings from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which listed alerts for the entire swim areas of Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, as well as parts of Santa Monica Pier, Topanga County Beach, Paradise Cove, Venice Beach, and Will Rogers State Beach. Most of the partial warnings are for those around storm drains and piers, and officials suggest avoiding swimming, surfing, and playing in the water during this time due to heightened bacteria levels in the water. Though a deadline was not applied to these public announcements, generally, high bacteria warnings last about three days after they were given, though you should wait a little longer to get into the water if you want to make sure you're staying as safe as possible, as some studies suggest it can take up to 10 days in areas where the water doesn't flow very well.

These warnings come following health standards testing. The waters in and around the areas above were found to have high bacteria levels considered unsafe for all individuals, but especially the young and elderly. This isn't entirely out of the ordinary. It's common for heavy rain to increase bacterial levels in the area, specifically E. coli and enterococcus. It is often high in nitrogen and phosphorus, which bacteria thrives on. So when these particles enter the water, bacterial growth increases for several days before heading back to normal levels. Additionally, the water also picks up bacteria and other pollutants that enter the storm drains. However, some of them, like Mother's Beach, may be best avoided even outside of this warning, as several locations in California are considered some of the filthiest beaches in America.