This Family-Friendly Jacksonville Neighborhood Is A Florida Dream For Beach Lovers And Nature Seekers
Jacksonville is home to a million people and more than 500 neighborhoods. You'll find big-city perks, such as a thriving arts, culture, and culinary scenes, but also low-key places like Beach Haven, a family-friendly neighborhood with about 8,300 residents, that is perfect for beach lovers and nature seekers.
With a name like Beach Haven, you can expect to escape the fast pace of Jacksonville. Look forward to water wonders, and it doesn't disappoint — nearby are Neptune, Jacksonville, and Atlantic Beaches. You'll get a good dose of Mother Nature at Atlantic Beach with its 18 different parks. If you want to indulge your inner yogi, do so with a yoga class on Neptune Beach. For those traveling with children, Jacksonville Beach is touted for being family-friendly. The kids will also love Shipwreck Island Waterpark, just a stone's throw away. Beach Haven ranked No. 4 on the "Best Neighborhood to Raise a Family in Jacksonville" list by Niche.
Along with sunning on the beach, swimming, and playing water sports, there are plenty of places to soak up nature, whether camping in a tent or RV, fishing, picnicking, or hiking in the parks and preserves that surround the area. Another plus: Beach Haven is just 40 minutes from Jacksonville International Airport.
What to do and see around Beach Haven
Beach Haven is surrounded by many destinations that are ideal for spotting wildlife. Nature lovers won't want to miss the Castaway Island Preserve, which is less than a 10-minute drive from Beach Haven, located along the Intercoastal Waterway. Take your time wandering the boardwalk and anticipate wildlife sightings in the salt marshes. Kids will enjoy the interpretive nature trail designed just for them. This preserve is also a prime spot for fishing, hiking, and paddle sports.
Another favorite place for outdoor fun is Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, about a 20-minute car ride from Beach Haven. The park's 1.5 miles of white sand beach also boasts The Poles, a top surfing spot in Northeast Florida. At this park, the entire family will find something they like, from the Kids Splash Park and coastal camping to kayaking, canoeing, biking, hiking trails, fishing on the lake, and so much more (be sure to bring items from this ultimate beach packing list).
When you're ready to come out of all that sunshine — though you won't find all the artsy charm of the Murray Hill neighborhood — pop in the Beaches Museum near Jacksonville Beach, where you'll learn about the history and culture of the area. You'll find many unique artworks by local creators along with permanent and temporary exhibits. At the time of this writing, entry is free of charge.
Where to eat and stay
Jacksonville is a foodie town, and that influence is evident in its many neighborhoods. Just 10 minutes from Beach Haven on the edge of the Jacksonville Beach Boat ramp, dine at the highly-rated Dockside Seafood Restaurant. The buzz at this spot is all about the seafood gumbo with rice, fried conch fritters, fried gator tails, crab cakes, shrimp, oyster, scallops, and pretty much anything fresh and delicious that comes from fresh or saltwater.
Orange Blossoms is the morning spot in Beach Haven and bills itself as a local neighborhood brunch bar. The hangover tots, topped with gravy, ham, crumbled bacon, eggs, hot honey buffalo sauce, and green scallions, are just one example of the to-die-for dishes you can expect. Another restaurant to add to your must-try list is Mambos Cuban Café, known for its black beans, rice, slow-cooked pork, and more.
As for where to stay, no doubt you'll like the digs at AC Hotel Jackson St. Johns Town Center, with its pool, fitness center, and other amenities. It's about 15 minutes from Beach Haven. Consider also the Margaritaville Beach Hotel in Jacksonville Beach, where you can enjoy a more tropical, island vibe during your time here. Be sure to arrive at the best time for check-in to get your preferred room.