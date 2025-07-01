This Family-Friendly Jacksonville Neighborhood Is A Florida Dream For Beach Lovers And Nature Seekers

Jacksonville is home to a million people and more than 500 neighborhoods. You'll find big-city perks, such as a thriving arts, culture, and culinary scenes, but also low-key places like Beach Haven, a family-friendly neighborhood with about 8,300 residents, that is perfect for beach lovers and nature seekers.

With a name like Beach Haven, you can expect to escape the fast pace of Jacksonville. Look forward to water wonders, and it doesn't disappoint — nearby are Neptune, Jacksonville, and Atlantic Beaches. You'll get a good dose of Mother Nature at Atlantic Beach with its 18 different parks. If you want to indulge your inner yogi, do so with a yoga class on Neptune Beach. For those traveling with children, Jacksonville Beach is touted for being family-friendly. The kids will also love Shipwreck Island Waterpark, just a stone's throw away. Beach Haven ranked No. 4 on the "Best Neighborhood to Raise a Family in Jacksonville" list by Niche.

Along with sunning on the beach, swimming, and playing water sports, there are plenty of places to soak up nature, whether camping in a tent or RV, fishing, picnicking, or hiking in the parks and preserves that surround the area. Another plus: Beach Haven is just 40 minutes from Jacksonville International Airport.