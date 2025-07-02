Italy's Underrated, Exquisite, Colorful Village On The Riviera Offers Stage-Set Seafront Homes And Charm

The Italian Riviera — a mesmerizing stretch of coast in the region of Liguria, running from La Spezia to Ventimiglia, close to the border between Italy and France — is known all over the world for its incredible natural scenery and unmistakable Italian charm. While places like the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Portovenere, the trendy Portofino, or the five villages of the Cinque Terre (here is the Cinque Terre day trip Rick Steves recommends for striking scenery and glamorous shopping) might steal much of the spotlight, the Ligurian coastline also boasts some lesser-known gems.

Take, for example, Camogli, a 5,000-inhabitant fishing village nestled along the northwestern edge of the Portofino Peninsula, just a stone's throw from the fishing village turned resort town of Santa Margherita Ligure. The main buzz here isn't found in glamorous boutiques or curated promenades. Instead, it is in centuries-old churches, like the Baroque Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta, or in the lively harbor dotted with traditional wooden fishing boats.

Though this picturesque haven may feel worlds apart from bustling city life, it is conveniently located less than a 40-minute drive from Genoa and its charming Boccadasse neighborhood, an under-the-radar seaside village with iconic pastel-colored buildings lining the scenic shores. Frequent train connections run roughly every hour, making it easy to enjoy the best of both worlds.