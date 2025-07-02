A Beautiful Waterfall Near The Oregon Coast Is A Popular Spot For Swimming And Scenic Outdoor Fun
If the summer heat is getting you down, you might want to take a trip to the Pacific Northwest. Whether you're taking the scenic drive down Oregon's coast to find the state's secret beaches or you're flying into Portland for a bustling weekend in the city, you're in for some refreshing weather. You could also consider spending time at the state's oldest city of Astoria, often called "Little San Francisco." Here you'll enjoy charming streets and average high temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit from June through September. From Astoria, a short 10-mile drive will take you to a beautiful waterfall called Youngs River Falls — the perfect spot for some swimming and scenic outdoor fun.
This enchanting spot is very easy to reach, with free parking and a short walk taking you to impressive views of the falls. This is a popular spot, so you're unlikely to be alone during peak hiking hours. It's also a kid-friendly area — making it a fun destination for the whole family. Many visitors find it to be a short hike that's well worth the effort, and paved roads make it easy for most vehicles to access the parking lot. Traveling with a furry friend? Youngs River Falls allows you to bring your leashed dog with you to share your adventure.
All about Youngs River Falls near Astoria, Oregon
The Youngs River, which flows down into the falls, was discovered by Lieutenant William Broughton of the Vancouver Expedition in 1792. He named the river after Admiral Sir George Young of the Royal Navy, but the falls themselves were found much later by Sergeant Patrick Gass in 1806. He was part of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark's Corps of Discovery, though the two famous explorers never actually saw the falls.
The water at the base of the falls is warm in the summer, making it the perfect spot for some swimming. There's also a section a few yards down that can get as deep as 7 feet. The falls themselves are 54 feet tall, and the cliff the water cascades down is 45 feet wide. Because of its size, it's the ideal place for some great social media pics.
If the falls look familiar to you, it's possible you've seen them on the big screen. Youngs River Falls have featured in films like "Free Willy 2" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3." If you're interested in seeing them in person, you'll be glad to know the hike (along with parking) is entirely free. However, there is no camping. You also shouldn't climb on the rocks or jump into the water, as there are sharp and slippery areas, and the location is responsible for several serious injuries.
Getting to Youngs River Falls
Your best bet in terms of transportation to the area is to fly into the trendy city of Portland, which is known for having the best coffee in America. The falls are about 100 miles away, so you'll need to rent a car. If you're vacationing in nearby Astoria, you can stay in the lovely Crosby House Bed & Breakfast. It offers guests free parking, Wi-Fi, and breakfast, plus queen-sized beds and private baths. If you prefer a hotel setting, the Lloyd Hotel Astoria Bayfront has rooms for around $200 a night. They have free parking, Wi-Fi, and breakfast, and if you decide to bring your pooch to the falls, they can stay at the hotel. Not interested in swimming at Youngs River Falls? Then be sure to check out the hotel's enticing on-site pool.
While you're in the area, you should absolutely take another quick day trip to the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. Not only are there 14.5 miles of trails, but you can paddle, see wildlife, fish, and learn about the history of exploration in the area. While you're there, visit the Fort Clatsop replica to experience what it was like to be in the Corps of Discovery. During peak season, rangers dress up like old explorers and teach you how the explorers made candles, tanned hides, and shot flintlock guns. Be sure to give it a look, as it's a fun complement to a Youngs River Falls and the perfect way to dive deeper into the Pacific Northwest's history.