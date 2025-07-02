A Beautiful Waterfall Near The Oregon Coast Is A Popular Spot For Swimming And Scenic Outdoor Fun

The Youngs River, which flows down into the falls, was discovered by Lieutenant William Broughton of the Vancouver Expedition in 1792. He named the river after Admiral Sir George Young of the Royal Navy, but the falls themselves were found much later by Sergeant Patrick Gass in 1806. He was part of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark's Corps of Discovery, though the two famous explorers never actually saw the falls.

The water at the base of the falls is warm in the summer, making it the perfect spot for some swimming. There's also a section a few yards down that can get as deep as 7 feet. The falls themselves are 54 feet tall, and the cliff the water cascades down is 45 feet wide. Because of its size, it's the ideal place for some great social media pics.

If the falls look familiar to you, it's possible you've seen them on the big screen. Youngs River Falls have featured in films like "Free Willy 2" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3." If you're interested in seeing them in person, you'll be glad to know the hike (along with parking) is entirely free. However, there is no camping. You also shouldn't climb on the rocks or jump into the water, as there are sharp and slippery areas, and the location is responsible for several serious injuries.