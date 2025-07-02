Common Medications Can Make You Dangerously Vulnerable To Sun And Heat On Your Summer Vacation

Before you plan your summer vacation, you may want to think about what medications you're taking. Some of them can make you more vulnerable to heat and sun exposure. If you take these medications daily, you might want to pick a destination with plenty of shade and cooler temperatures. Check any prescription bottles for warnings about sun and heat exposure, and ask your pharmacist if you're unsure. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), medications like diuretics — which reduce fluid in the body and are often taken for issues like high blood, heart failure, or kidney disease — can dehydrate you and upset your electrolyte balance, making it hard to regulate your body temperature. (These are also available over the counter for issues like premenstrual bloating.)

Another medication group, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE) inhibitors — usedfor high blood pressure — can reduce your sense of thirst, so you may not think to drink as much as you need, increasing your risk of fainting. Calcium channel blockers can upset your electrolyte balance. Beta blockers can reduce your ability to sweat, which also raises fainting risk. Amphetamines, often prescribed conditions like ADHD, can raise your body temperature. Some antidepressants can increase sweating and reduce thirst, while some antipsychotics can reduce sweating.

Thyroid replacement medication can make you sweat more and raise your temperature. Even over-the-counter medications like Benadryl, or Unisom can reduce sweating. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that medications like some antibiotics, antifungals, antihistamines, oral contraceptives, estrogens, retinoids, and pain relievers like ibuprofen, naproxen, and ketoprofen can make you more sensitive to the sun — and that is only a partial list.