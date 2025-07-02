This LA Gem Once Unreachable By Roads Is Now A Scenic, Secret Neighborhood With Views Stretching To The Ocean

Situated in the northeastern hills of Los Angeles is a neighborhood that feels worlds away from the city's noise. Winding roads, green hills, and panoramic views define the area that has long been treasured by those seeking a peaceful retreat with a touch of LA history.

A former territory of the Rancho San Rafael land grant and once home to 15,000 sheep, Mount Washington has evolved into one of LA's most desirable communities. Part of Mount Washington's appeal is its deep connection to natural landscapes. Before streetcars eventually dominated the neighborhood in the early 1900s, this area was a farmland and rural oasis with tens of thousands of roaming elk. Today, the residential neighborhood is dotted with trails and open space, thanks to its proximity to Elyria Canyon Park, the Audubon Center at Debs Park, and Los Angeles' oldest park, Elysian Park.

Mount Washington's neighborhood trails are a favorite among locals, offering moderate hikes with breathtaking views of Downtown LA, the San Gabriel Mountains, and — on a clear day — even the Pacific Ocean. Because of its hilly topography and bendy roads, Mount Washington doesn't conform to LA's traditional grid-style streets — it's more similar to the winding roads in LA's Laurel Canyon and Mulholland Drive than the city's flat-ground neighborhoods. This lends the area a quiet, almost rural character. As a result, it's not uncommon to hear more birdsongs than traffic noise in Mount Washington.