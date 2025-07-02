This LA Gem Once Unreachable By Roads Is Now A Scenic, Secret Neighborhood With Views Stretching To The Ocean
Situated in the northeastern hills of Los Angeles is a neighborhood that feels worlds away from the city's noise. Winding roads, green hills, and panoramic views define the area that has long been treasured by those seeking a peaceful retreat with a touch of LA history.
A former territory of the Rancho San Rafael land grant and once home to 15,000 sheep, Mount Washington has evolved into one of LA's most desirable communities. Part of Mount Washington's appeal is its deep connection to natural landscapes. Before streetcars eventually dominated the neighborhood in the early 1900s, this area was a farmland and rural oasis with tens of thousands of roaming elk. Today, the residential neighborhood is dotted with trails and open space, thanks to its proximity to Elyria Canyon Park, the Audubon Center at Debs Park, and Los Angeles' oldest park, Elysian Park.
Mount Washington's neighborhood trails are a favorite among locals, offering moderate hikes with breathtaking views of Downtown LA, the San Gabriel Mountains, and — on a clear day — even the Pacific Ocean. Because of its hilly topography and bendy roads, Mount Washington doesn't conform to LA's traditional grid-style streets — it's more similar to the winding roads in LA's Laurel Canyon and Mulholland Drive than the city's flat-ground neighborhoods. This lends the area a quiet, almost rural character. As a result, it's not uncommon to hear more birdsongs than traffic noise in Mount Washington.
Mount Washington was once the Hollywood before Hollywood
Mount Washington's story begins in 1909, when real estate developer Robert Marsh founded the neighborhood. At the time, it was a bold vision. The area was remote and consisted of steep hills — California's steepest hill, Eldred Street, is even located here. The land was covered in shrubbery atop high terrain, unreachable by property developers. Therefore, Marsh installed the Mount Washington Incline Railway to make the land more accessible. This funicular-style tram was built along the side of the hill to carry passengers from the base to the top. At the summit was the newly opened and highly popular Mount Washington Hotel.
During this period, Mount Washington Hotel was a hotspot for movie stars. As several film studios surrounded the nearby Sycamore Grove Park, the Mission-style hotel became a glamorous hub for actors filming in the area. Silent movie icon Charlie Chaplin was a frequent guest at the hotel, who often stayed when he was filming at Sycamore Grove Studios. Eventually, Hollywood became a prime location for filming, and by 1915, most motion-picture studios were located there. Subsequently, Mount Washington saw a decline in visitor activity, transitioning instead into a quiet residential settlement.
Today, neither the railway nor the hotel are in operation — the streetcar system was closed due to safety concerns and the hotel was sold to yogi and founder of the Self-Realization Fellowship, Paramahansa Yogananda, in 1925. Mount Washington Hotel still operates as the headquarters of this spiritual center, and its serene gardens remain open to the public with views of Downtown LA extending in the distance.
What to do around Mount Washington
Mount Washington may be a peaceful neighborhood, but lively districts and nearby attractions are just a stone's throw away. Only 7 miles from Mount Washington is Silver Lake's strip of trendy bars and restaurants. In nearby Echo Park, visitors can pedal on swan boats on Echo Park Lake against the towering backdrop of Downtown Los Angeles. The world-famous Dodger Stadium is a 12-minute drive from the historic neighborhood, and the Heritage Square Museum — an open-air museum with colorful Victorian homes — is only 2 miles northwest of Mount Washington. Lummis Home and Garden is another charming historic attraction close by. The stone house was built by historian Charles F. Lummis and is now a museum of early LA life. Furthermore, just 8 miles away is the iconic Griffith Observatory, known for its panoramic views of Los Angeles and interactive astronomy experiences for the whole family.
Residents of Mount Washington are just a few minutes from Highland Park's art galleries, vintage shops, and cultural landmarks like the Southwest Museum. Also founded by Lummis, the museum is the oldest in Los Angeles and is dedicated to Native American history and artifacts. Running through Highland Park is the popular Figueroa Street, packed with cafés, cocktail bars, and diverse restaurants. If you keep heading south of Figueroa Street, you'll arrive in DTLA in under 5 miles. Here, you can check out the historic Hotel Figueroa, the only business in America created by and for women, that boasts chic dining spots, pottery classes, and even a coffin-shaped pool.