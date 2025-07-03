One Of The Worst Places To Raise A Family Is A Bustling Tennessee City Rich In Music History
Memphis, Tennessee, is not merely an overlooked alternative to Nashville, the home of country music. It also happens to be widely recognized as one of the most important cities in the evolution of American popular music. You can trace the lineage of blues, rock 'n' roll, R&B, gospel, and many other genres back to Memphis, with countless influential artists having made a name for themselves there, in addition to recording many classic records in the city. Music is still a massive part of Memphis' DNA even now. Apart from the numerous landmarks and classic venues still open today, the city maintains its reputation for having one of the most active live music scenes in the country. And if you really want to immersive yourself in the city's creative spirit, check out one of Tennessee's trendiest neighborhoods which is a Memphis charmer with artsy vibes, cuisine, and culture.
However, despite Memphis' popularity as a music hub, it is considered one of the worst cities in the U.S. to raise a family, according to WalletHub. The perceived lack of family-friendly activities, low-quality education and childcare resources, and other factors contribute to its undesirability for people to settle down and raise children. Still, that doesn't mean that folks should completely dismiss the idea of raising a family in Memphis, as there are several neighborhoods in the city that are perfectly safe, fun, and affordable for families, such as Bartlett, Cooper-Young, and Germantown.
Memphis' family-friendly attractions
Despite the city's reputation, there's actually quite a bit of fun to be had for the whole family in the Home of the Blues, even if you're just visiting. Spend a day at the Memphis Zoo, which was voted the No. 2 best zoo in the U.S. by Newsweek readers. See some of the world's most stunning creatures up close at the exhibits like the African Veldt, Cat Country, Primate Canyon, Herpetarium, and more. The zoo also features attractions such as Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation Splash Park, Zoomazing Race: Predator vs. Predator Zip Lines, and the Sea Lion Show. If you want to take your kids to a place where they can have fun while learning, then the Children's Museum of Memphis is just the ticket. This organization has gone to great lengths to create all kinds of immersive and interactive exhibits designed to encourage children to engage with the world around them, exploring topics like science, nature, and engineering.
A great way to get the family outdoors in Memphis is to take them to Shelby Farms Park, which is packed with exciting activities. Go for a hike on one of the park's many trails, which total more than 40 miles combined — or bring bait and tackle for some fishing at one of the 20 ponds and lakes spread across its 4,500 acres. Or just kick back and relax while the young ones play at the Woodland Discovery Playground, which even has two climbing boulders. For more family fun in the city, check out Tennessee's overlooked park on a river island that offers scenic walks with Memphis skyline views.