One Of The Worst Places To Raise A Family Is A Bustling Tennessee City Rich In Music History

Memphis, Tennessee, is not merely an overlooked alternative to Nashville, the home of country music. It also happens to be widely recognized as one of the most important cities in the evolution of American popular music. You can trace the lineage of blues, rock 'n' roll, R&B, gospel, and many other genres back to Memphis, with countless influential artists having made a name for themselves there, in addition to recording many classic records in the city. Music is still a massive part of Memphis' DNA even now. Apart from the numerous landmarks and classic venues still open today, the city maintains its reputation for having one of the most active live music scenes in the country. And if you really want to immersive yourself in the city's creative spirit, check out one of Tennessee's trendiest neighborhoods which is a Memphis charmer with artsy vibes, cuisine, and culture.

However, despite Memphis' popularity as a music hub, it is considered one of the worst cities in the U.S. to raise a family, according to WalletHub. The perceived lack of family-friendly activities, low-quality education and childcare resources, and other factors contribute to its undesirability for people to settle down and raise children. Still, that doesn't mean that folks should completely dismiss the idea of raising a family in Memphis, as there are several neighborhoods in the city that are perfectly safe, fun, and affordable for families, such as Bartlett, Cooper-Young, and Germantown.