Tennessee's Overlooked Park On A River Island Offers Scenic Walks With Memphis Skyline Views

Memphis might be best known for Beale Street and its strong connection to music, but there is an overlooked park hiding in plain sight near the downtown area. Mud Island River Park is completely free to visit, so families can enjoy a fun day without breaking the bank. Visitors can stroll along the scenic walkways and trails, while enjoying stunning views of the Memphis skyline and the Mississippi River. Two of the more popular trails are the 1-mile Mud Island Park Trail and the Mud Island Section of the Wolf River Greenway, which runs for 1.2 miles. Both are paved, family- and pet-friendly, and easy enough for a morning or afternoon walk. Mud Island River Park spans over 50 acres and features a scaled-down replica of the Mississippi River, allowing guests to follow "Old Man River" as it makes its way from the history buff destination of Cairo, Illinois, to the Gulf of Mexico.

Shutterbugs will love taking pictures and selfies in front of the massive 50-foot Memphis sign featuring the downtown skyline as a backdrop. There's no shortage of natural beauty on Mud Island; the park stands in sharp contrast to the concrete and steel of the downtown area. No trip to the park would be complete without enjoying a picnic lunch or relaxing in a riverfront hammock and watching the Mississippi River as it makes its way toward the Gulf of Mexico. It's the best place to end a fun-filled day at the park. After enjoying all the attractions the Bluff City offers, many tourists like to relax and enjoy the scenic parks of nearby small towns like Covington.