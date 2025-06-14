Tennessee's Overlooked Park On A River Island Offers Scenic Walks With Memphis Skyline Views
Memphis might be best known for Beale Street and its strong connection to music, but there is an overlooked park hiding in plain sight near the downtown area. Mud Island River Park is completely free to visit, so families can enjoy a fun day without breaking the bank. Visitors can stroll along the scenic walkways and trails, while enjoying stunning views of the Memphis skyline and the Mississippi River. Two of the more popular trails are the 1-mile Mud Island Park Trail and the Mud Island Section of the Wolf River Greenway, which runs for 1.2 miles. Both are paved, family- and pet-friendly, and easy enough for a morning or afternoon walk. Mud Island River Park spans over 50 acres and features a scaled-down replica of the Mississippi River, allowing guests to follow "Old Man River" as it makes its way from the history buff destination of Cairo, Illinois, to the Gulf of Mexico.
Shutterbugs will love taking pictures and selfies in front of the massive 50-foot Memphis sign featuring the downtown skyline as a backdrop. There's no shortage of natural beauty on Mud Island; the park stands in sharp contrast to the concrete and steel of the downtown area. No trip to the park would be complete without enjoying a picnic lunch or relaxing in a riverfront hammock and watching the Mississippi River as it makes its way toward the Gulf of Mexico. It's the best place to end a fun-filled day at the park. After enjoying all the attractions the Bluff City offers, many tourists like to relax and enjoy the scenic parks of nearby small towns like Covington.
Planning your trip to Mud Island River Park
Mud Island River Park is open year-round, but hours may vary. Typically, the park is open daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. from March until October. During the winter months, visitors can take in the sights between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can drive onto the island or walk the half-mile Skybridge. Scooter and bicycle rentals are available downtown to make crossing the Skybridge and exploring Mud Island Park faster and easier. Paid parking is available on Mud Island and River Parks Garage, located at the intersection of Poplar and Front Street. Leaving the park doesn't mean leaving the views. You can easily book a hotel room with views of both the river and downtown — and at a rate that will save you money compared to Nashville hotels.
Be sure to bring comfortable walking shoes and your camera. Leashed dogs are welcome on Mud Island. In fact, there is a fenced area for dogs to run freely while their humans enjoy relaxing on benches conveniently located under canopies.
Memphis is typically hot and humid during the summer. If you'd prefer to avoid warmer weather, visiting during late spring or early fall might result in a better experience.