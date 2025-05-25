One Of Tennessee's Trendiest Neighborhoods Is A Memphis Charmer With Artsy Vibes, Cuisine, And Culture

Memphis, Tennessee, is primarily known for its vibrant music scene, and for good reason. However, if you wander away from the popular live music centers of the city, you might discover some pretty cool neighborhoods that offer a surprisingly enriching experience. Chief among these is Cooper-Young, just a 15- to 20-minute drive from the Memphis International Airport. Here, you'll find no shortage of vibrant arts to appreciate, exquisite cuisine to dine on, and plenty of fun culture to experience. Cooper-Young was first established in 1899, which is evident by the charming century-old houses that populate the district. Despite the many ups and downs that characterize its history, Cooper-Young's burgeoning community of creators is turning it into one of the top must-see stops for travelers visiting Tennessee.

Summers can get awfully hot and humid in Memphis, so it's recommended that you come in either spring or fall when the weather is milder. There are plenty of places to stay in the city, but if you really want to dive into the Cooper-Young life, book a night or two at the Hostel Memphis, located in the heart of the neighborhood. This place features Wi-Fi, free breakfast, and a shared kitchen, plus the opportunity to make some friends with fellow tourists. But if a hostel isn't really your cup of tea, then perhaps you're better suited for The Memphian Hotel, a five-minute drive from Cooper-Young. The modern hotel includes amenities such as an onsite restaurant, rooftop bar, gym, and more. If you're willing to drive a little bit, check out the "South's Grand Hotel," which is an elegant base to explore Memphis.