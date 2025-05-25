One Of Tennessee's Trendiest Neighborhoods Is A Memphis Charmer With Artsy Vibes, Cuisine, And Culture
Memphis, Tennessee, is primarily known for its vibrant music scene, and for good reason. However, if you wander away from the popular live music centers of the city, you might discover some pretty cool neighborhoods that offer a surprisingly enriching experience. Chief among these is Cooper-Young, just a 15- to 20-minute drive from the Memphis International Airport. Here, you'll find no shortage of vibrant arts to appreciate, exquisite cuisine to dine on, and plenty of fun culture to experience. Cooper-Young was first established in 1899, which is evident by the charming century-old houses that populate the district. Despite the many ups and downs that characterize its history, Cooper-Young's burgeoning community of creators is turning it into one of the top must-see stops for travelers visiting Tennessee.
Summers can get awfully hot and humid in Memphis, so it's recommended that you come in either spring or fall when the weather is milder. There are plenty of places to stay in the city, but if you really want to dive into the Cooper-Young life, book a night or two at the Hostel Memphis, located in the heart of the neighborhood. This place features Wi-Fi, free breakfast, and a shared kitchen, plus the opportunity to make some friends with fellow tourists. But if a hostel isn't really your cup of tea, then perhaps you're better suited for The Memphian Hotel, a five-minute drive from Cooper-Young. The modern hotel includes amenities such as an onsite restaurant, rooftop bar, gym, and more. If you're willing to drive a little bit, check out the "South's Grand Hotel," which is an elegant base to explore Memphis.
Cooper-Young's artsy vibes
Look in any direction and you'll see signs of creative life in Cooper-Young. Art enthusiasts should first make a stop at the Jay Etkin Gallery to view striking works on display by modern artists from around the globe. And if you want to take some handcrafted Memphis art back with you, you must take a trip to Cooper-Young Gallery + Gift Shop, where you'll find a vast array of artworks for sale, as well as attractive crafts, gifts, and more to peruse.
But the neighborhood's artistry isn't just confined to a couple of storefronts. After all, this is Memphis, and the city sure knows how to kick things up a notch, Cooper-Young included. For more than 30 years, the Cooper-Young Festival has been entertaining locals with its stimulating live music, a massive stable of talented artists selling their work, and food vendors. The all day outdoor event is the perfect occasion to celebrate what makes this district so wonderfully fun and funky. Cooper-Young is also home to Voices of the South, a nonprofit theatre company that, in addition to producing its own plays, also hosts a writer's workshop, the Memphis Fringe Festival, and the Annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival.
The cuisine of Cooper-Young
The South, in general, is known for its terrific food, and Cooper-Young is no different. No trip to Tennessee is complete without dining on some BBQ, so if you find yourself in this district, be sure to pay a visit to Bain Barbecue. Served up in that lip-smacking Texas style, Bain's brisket, ribs, and sausage will send your taste buds to meat heaven. But if you prefer meat of the sea, then Soul Fish is for you. Specialties include fried catfish, Po' Boys, blackened shrimp, and more Southern comfort seafood dishes.
However, Cooper-Young isn't just for carnivores. Imagine Vegan Cafe is a family-owned restaurant that makes a wide variety of meatless meals that are both delicious and unique. And if you want even more vegetables and healthy food, then support local farmers at the Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market, and maybe pick up a cool artsy souvenir while you're there.
There's something for everyone at Young Avenue Deli, which has a stellar selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, and desserts, plus an amazing array of craft beer on tap. The deli is also a great part of the Cooper-Young community with its weekly events, like karaoke, pint night, and trivia night. And there's always a great time to be had at Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant, which delivers traditional Irish cuisine that pairs perfectly with an impressive collection of whiskey. But if Cooper-Young's cuisine is a little too pricey for you, you can save money in other parts of Memphis with fewer crowds.
Cooper-Young's hip culture
There's always something to do in Cooper-Young, whether you're in the mood for a relaxing afternoon in the neighborhood or something a little more ... lively. No visit to Cooper-Young is complete without popping into Burke's Book Store, which despite moving to multiple locations throughout its storied history, has been in business since 1875. This bibliophile's mecca carries everything from antique tomes and modern bestsellers to the rare and the weird. Those with green thumbs or just a love of horticulture will surely dig Experience Memphis Gardens, a series of local tours and events that celebrate the city's gardening community and green spaces.
Books and gardens are great, but visitors who are into the increasingly popular craft brewery culture of the U.S. have to check out the Cooper-Young Beerfest, an all-day event that celebrates local independent brewing companies while raising money to preserve and enrich the neighborhood. And for a real good time, make it over to the always-happening Bar DKDC. There, you can try an assortment of street-style food from around the globe (seriously, the menu is very international) and sip on a choice cocktail. However, what really sets this joint apart from many others in the area is the almost-nightly entertainment from live musical artists, top DJs, and standup comedians. It's no wonder that Memphis is renowned for its live music scene, as it is a stop on "The World's Number One Music Destination" on an unbelievably scenic Southern road trip.