The Los Angeles 5-Star Boutique Hotel That Doubles As A Trendy Wellness Retreat (Minus The High Price Tag)

As far as The City of Angels goes, it doesn't get any more on-brand than turning a luxury hotel into a communal wellness space. LA is, after all, a mecca for all things woo-woo. But there's something that feels so special about this collaboration. The DEN Meditation, for one, has been holding healing circles and wellness workshops in the city for years. But after the pandemic shut down in-person gatherings, their offerings went online. Now with this partnership, The London and DEN are helping to build a sanctuary where both locals and travelers can come as they are, and leave feeling totally uplifted. While programming is free for hotel guests, locals can join for just $25 (which, to be honest, is a steal in LA, especially in this economy).

From somatic movement to energy healing, each session is led by practitioners dedicated to creating transformative, inclusive experiences where everyone can feel welcome. Here, the focus is less on performative wellness and more on real human connection. The classes are also spread out throughout the hotel in unexpected ways. You'll find energy healing circles in a soothing space inside the hotel and Sunday dance sessions al fresco. For guests, it's pretty much like checking into a retreat, without the costs or commitment. And for locals, it's a chance to tap into a luxe wellness experience at a unique venue and connect to people from other places. In a city chock-full of flashy wellness trends, there's something about The London x DEN's offerings that feels surprisingly grounded.