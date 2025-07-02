The Los Angeles 5-Star Boutique Hotel That Doubles As A Trendy Wellness Retreat (Minus The High Price Tag)
At first glance, The London West Hollywood is everything you'd expect from an award-winning top hotel. Sleek decor, a rooftop pool with seriously impressive city views, and rooms so grand that they feel like an apartment. But it's so much more than that. This boutique hotel is quietly transforming into one of LA's most accessible wellness retreats. And we couldn't be more excited.
Thanks to its recent partnership with cult-favorite DEN Meditation, The London is now offering a rotating lineup of group breathwork, Reiki, sound baths, and more on hotel grounds, allowing visitors to get a dose of communal zen with their stay. This shift is not a mere coincidence, though. According to the latest travel trends, travelers are craving connection over just self-care. Which is exactly what The London is serving up. Whether it's joyful movement on the rooftop or a group sound bath in the hotel's private screening room, The London Hotel is offering guests an array of ways to feel like you're on your very own private wellness retreat, totally free of additional cost.
How the London Hotel is taking wellness to the next level
As far as The City of Angels goes, it doesn't get any more on-brand than turning a luxury hotel into a communal wellness space. LA is, after all, a mecca for all things woo-woo. But there's something that feels so special about this collaboration. The DEN Meditation, for one, has been holding healing circles and wellness workshops in the city for years. But after the pandemic shut down in-person gatherings, their offerings went online. Now with this partnership, The London and DEN are helping to build a sanctuary where both locals and travelers can come as they are, and leave feeling totally uplifted. While programming is free for hotel guests, locals can join for just $25 (which, to be honest, is a steal in LA, especially in this economy).
From somatic movement to energy healing, each session is led by practitioners dedicated to creating transformative, inclusive experiences where everyone can feel welcome. Here, the focus is less on performative wellness and more on real human connection. The classes are also spread out throughout the hotel in unexpected ways. You'll find energy healing circles in a soothing space inside the hotel and Sunday dance sessions al fresco. For guests, it's pretty much like checking into a retreat, without the costs or commitment. And for locals, it's a chance to tap into a luxe wellness experience at a unique venue and connect to people from other places. In a city chock-full of flashy wellness trends, there's something about The London x DEN's offerings that feels surprisingly grounded.
How to get there and what to do nearby
Getting to The London West Hollywood is pretty easy. First, you'll fly into LAX and take a 45-ish-minute drive to West Hollywood (depending on traffic). We definitely advise renting a car, it's the best and easiest way to get around L.A. West Hollywood is actually the perfect base for exploring, whether you want to cruise the Pacific Coast Highway or explore the cute boutiques and coffee shops in Silver Lake, it's super central to most of Los Angeles.
Nearby, there is a ton to explore. West Hollywood is not only a California hub of restaurants, culture, and iconic views, but it's also pretty walkable. Stroll down Sunset Boulevard to explore legendary music venues (like the Roxy and Whiskey a Go Go). Catch a flick at the nearby Melrose Theater (a unique outdoor cinema experience on a glitzy rooftop), or get your shop on at Melrose Avenue, perusing some of the city's best vintage stores. If you're feeling famished, take a car for a quick ride over to Musso & Frank, Hollywood's oldest celeb-frequented restaurant, for a dirty martini and a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs — there's honestly nothing like it.
Whether you're in it for the rooftop Reiki or just a chic good night's sleep, The London West Hollywood proves that you don't need to break the bank on a remote retreat to unlock five-star wellness. Just book a stay and let LA do the rest.