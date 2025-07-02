A Beautiful Under-The-Radar Lakeside Town In New York Boasts Eclectic Eateries And Outdoor Adventures

Carmel is home to a wide variety of international cuisines. From brick oven Italian pizza at Luigi's Famiglia Cucina, to Chinese-Japanese fusion dishes at Toro, to Mediterranean flavors at That Greek Place, your cravings will be satiated. Upstate New York is a gourmand's paradise, home to the "ultimate foodie adventure" road trip with some of America's best eats.

Add Carmel to your own foodie trail and start at Thai Golden, a family-owned restaurant serving authentic Thai food. The restaurant's interior is homey and the walls are decorated with the owners' childhood and family photos. Thai Golden's Pad Thai Wings are an absolute must-order, perfectly paired with curry or stir-fry. The restaurant's selection of bubble teas, as well as trivia nights and open mics, are popular with youngsters. Plus, the lake is right across the street from the restaurant, offering fantastic views.

Florrie Kayes Tea Room is a unique dining experience unlike anything else you'll find in town. Victorian furnishings, fine chinaware, and crystal chandeliers greet you as you walk in to the space, reminiscent of an authentic British tea house. Beyond the dining room, white and purple flowers drape from the ceiling in the gift shop, where you can buy candles, china, and scarves. Sunday brunch is a popular time to visit Florrie Kayes, with a rotating menu that's sure to keep you guessing — we're talking Belgian waffles, short rib benedict, and bottomless mimosas.