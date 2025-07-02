A Beautiful Under-The-Radar Lakeside Town In New York Boasts Eclectic Eateries And Outdoor Adventures
About 90 minutes north of New York City, tucked in the forests of Putnam County, is a blissfully quiet town of 34,000 people. In the middle of it, Lake Gleneida glistens and ebbs, providing a picturesque backdrop against the charming homes. Upstate New York is no stranger to amazing lakes; it holds one of the five best lakes in America for winter wild skating, after all.
Despite its quaint nature, Carmel Hamlet is a diverse town with international cuisine and an abundance of outdoor activities. Carmel, as the town is locally known, is best experienced in the summer. The warmer months are the time to enjoy all of Upstate New York's best-kept secrets, like the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, New York's most charming lighthouse in the middle of the Hudson River. Summertime provides the best conditions for exploring the many parks in and around Carmel. The restaurants also open up their outdoor patios, offering serene views of Lake Gleneida as you dine.
Carmel will take your taste buds on a journey
Carmel is home to a wide variety of international cuisines. From brick oven Italian pizza at Luigi's Famiglia Cucina, to Chinese-Japanese fusion dishes at Toro, to Mediterranean flavors at That Greek Place, your cravings will be satiated. Upstate New York is a gourmand's paradise, home to the "ultimate foodie adventure" road trip with some of America's best eats.
Add Carmel to your own foodie trail and start at Thai Golden, a family-owned restaurant serving authentic Thai food. The restaurant's interior is homey and the walls are decorated with the owners' childhood and family photos. Thai Golden's Pad Thai Wings are an absolute must-order, perfectly paired with curry or stir-fry. The restaurant's selection of bubble teas, as well as trivia nights and open mics, are popular with youngsters. Plus, the lake is right across the street from the restaurant, offering fantastic views.
Florrie Kayes Tea Room is a unique dining experience unlike anything else you'll find in town. Victorian furnishings, fine chinaware, and crystal chandeliers greet you as you walk in to the space, reminiscent of an authentic British tea house. Beyond the dining room, white and purple flowers drape from the ceiling in the gift shop, where you can buy candles, china, and scarves. Sunday brunch is a popular time to visit Florrie Kayes, with a rotating menu that's sure to keep you guessing — we're talking Belgian waffles, short rib benedict, and bottomless mimosas.
Explore the many parks in Putnam County
Carmel boasts nine beautiful parks, an impressive number for a small town. Each one varies in size, from the 32-acre Sycamore Park with tennis and handball courts, to the 200-acre Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park with hiking trails, a swimming beach, and winter ice skating. Or, you might choose to bike the Putnam County Trailway, a 12-mile path that cuts through Carmel.
Just over 11 miles west of Carmel is Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park. At 15,000 acres, it spans across both Putnam and Dutchess counties. Just as expansive is the amount of activities you can get into here, such as hiking, boating, camping, fishing, birdwatching, and skiing at Fahnestock Winter Park. Entrance to the park is $10 per vehicle on weekends and holidays only between May 24 to June 20. However, from June 21 to September 1, the fee is enforced daily. It's a small price to pay to experience just about any outdoor activity you can dream of near Carmel.
Another must-visit attraction is the Mount Nimham Fire Tower. Built in 1940, the 80-foot tower offers panoramic views of the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. The easiest way to get there is to hike the Nimham Fire Tower Loop, a 1.3 mile trail with a 364-foot elevation gain. The trail is popular with cyclists, hikers, and people with dogs, offering breathtaking views of Carmel and Lake Gleneida. With its convenient access to the big city, outstanding eateries, and prime nature destinations, Carmel is undoubtedly one of the top hidden gems in Upstate New York.