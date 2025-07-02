British Columbia's Most Fascinating Ghost Town Comes Alive With Museums, Wildflower Trails, And Vintage Trolleys
From this eerily modern abandoned mining town in California to Colorado's once-booming gold rush hub, North America is rife with ghost towns – that is, if you know where to look. Nestled in the remote Slocan Valley within Canada's Kootenay Rockies lies the small town of Sandon, British Columbia: once referred to as North America's Monte Carlo. Imagine a classic Wild West frontier town with saloons and prospectors, intrigue and industry, and you'll have a picture of Sandon in its heyday.
A silver mining hub rich with galena ore, Sandon's population was a lively 5,000 at the end of the 19th century, with almost 300 mines in operation at its height. But, like many mining towns, its popularity diminished when its silver reserves did. Some might find it depressing to visit the relics of industrial booms and busts of times past, but if you have an interest in history (and traveling off the beaten track), Sandon gives visitors an educational and unique glimpse into yesteryear — and offers lush nature, to boot.
Take a trip back in time at Sandon's museum and trolley collection
Start off at the Sandon Museum, located in a former mercantile building, to situate yourself and get context on this unusual town. Here, you can check out archival images and artifacts from the town in its prime, along with plenty of information (and scintillating stories). Then, hit up the nearby national collection of Canadian Car Brill Electric Trolley buses. These historic trolley buses hail from throughout the country and have been preserved and, in some cases, restored. Don't skip Trolley No. 2201, which is open to the public and functions as a mini museum on wheels, giving details on this historically significant trolley collection's history.
Afterwards, take a wander through town, where other historical sites are tucked away. Opposite City Hall, you'll find a steam train from 1908, and numerous historic buildings – including private homes, and even an old brothel – remain, too. Don't expect fine dining in this tiny settlement, but if you work up an appetite while exploring, you can pop into the Prospector's Pick: a gift shop inside the old City Hall building selling snacks and drinks.
Hit the trails for a dose of wildflowers and stunning scenery
Like this Yukon gold rush town brimming with wilderness access, Sandon contains both frontier history and extensive nature. Right by the museum, you'll find the start of the scenic 8-mile drive up to Idaho Peak's parking lot. From the parking area, you can hike just over a mile up to a fire lookout, where you'll be met with wildflower meadows (in late summertime) and magnificent views. Bring a sturdy pair of walking or hiking shoes, and plenty of water and sun protection – and don't forget a camera.
When planning your trip to Sandon, bear in mind that while you can enjoy outdoor recreation year-round (including in the snow), the town is only "open" during the summer season: that's mid-May to mid-October, before winter weather takes hold. To visit, you'll take Highway 31A, and the nearest towns are New Denver (15 minutes to the west) or Kaslo (45 minutes to the east). Be sure to fill up the gas tank ahead of driving to this fascinating ghost town, and be aware of weather conditions, which can shift quickly.