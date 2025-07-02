British Columbia's Most Fascinating Ghost Town Comes Alive With Museums, Wildflower Trails, And Vintage Trolleys

From this eerily modern abandoned mining town in California to Colorado's once-booming gold rush hub, North America is rife with ghost towns – that is, if you know where to look. Nestled in the remote Slocan Valley within Canada's Kootenay Rockies lies the small town of Sandon, British Columbia: once referred to as North America's Monte Carlo. Imagine a classic Wild West frontier town with saloons and prospectors, intrigue and industry, and you'll have a picture of Sandon in its heyday.

A silver mining hub rich with galena ore, Sandon's population was a lively 5,000 at the end of the 19th century, with almost 300 mines in operation at its height. But, like many mining towns, its popularity diminished when its silver reserves did. Some might find it depressing to visit the relics of industrial booms and busts of times past, but if you have an interest in history (and traveling off the beaten track), Sandon gives visitors an educational and unique glimpse into yesteryear — and offers lush nature, to boot.