This Stretch Of Louisiana's Gulf Coast Hides An Underrated State Park With A Pristine Beach And Boardwalk

When it comes to unspoiled natural areas and vibrant scenery, few states can capture the imagination quite like Louisiana. With thousands of miles of bayous, canals, and swamps, the Louisiana landscape is unlike any other state in the union. And one of the best places to experience these types of surroundings is Cypremort Point State Park. Located almost due south of the birthplace of Tabasco hot sauce and the wildly underrated Avery Island, Cypremort Point is the definition of a hidden gem.

Although the park is deep within bayou territory, it's remarkable not for its swamps and waterways, but for its pristine white sand beach and boardwalk. In fact, as you reach the edge of Cypremort Point, you might swear you've been transported to another locale.

So, if you're looking to explore Louisiana's undeveloped nature while still relaxing by the water, Cypremort Point State Park might be just the ticket. Best of all, it's relatively close to major cities like Lafayette and New Orleans, so it's easy to incorporate into any Louisiana vacation, whether you're driving through the state or opting for an extended stay.