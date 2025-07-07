This Stretch Of Louisiana's Gulf Coast Hides An Underrated State Park With A Pristine Beach And Boardwalk
When it comes to unspoiled natural areas and vibrant scenery, few states can capture the imagination quite like Louisiana. With thousands of miles of bayous, canals, and swamps, the Louisiana landscape is unlike any other state in the union. And one of the best places to experience these types of surroundings is Cypremort Point State Park. Located almost due south of the birthplace of Tabasco hot sauce and the wildly underrated Avery Island, Cypremort Point is the definition of a hidden gem.
Although the park is deep within bayou territory, it's remarkable not for its swamps and waterways, but for its pristine white sand beach and boardwalk. In fact, as you reach the edge of Cypremort Point, you might swear you've been transported to another locale.
So, if you're looking to explore Louisiana's undeveloped nature while still relaxing by the water, Cypremort Point State Park might be just the ticket. Best of all, it's relatively close to major cities like Lafayette and New Orleans, so it's easy to incorporate into any Louisiana vacation, whether you're driving through the state or opting for an extended stay.
What to expect when visiting Cypremort Point State Park
Although the park spans 185 acres, most of the action is relegated to the half-mile section of beach where the land meets the sea. Technically, the body of water stretching out from Cypremort Point is Vermillion Bay, but it touches the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America. This spot is perfect for just sitting and relaxing, especially if you bring food, snacks, and beach supplies. The wind coming off the Gulf offers a break from the hot and muggy swamps, making you feel like you're in nearby Florida or Mississippi.
Speaking of the wind, windsurfing and sailing are popular activities along the beach. If you have a boat, there's a launch spot just outside the park. If you're not into sailing, you can do all kinds of water activities on the bay or head further out into the Gulf if you're feeling adventurous. The area is great for fishing, crabbing, and shrimping, if you have the right equipment. Flounder and redfish are the most common species you'll find here. There's even a fishing area on the north end of the park, complete with a pier, fish-cleaning station, and built-in rod holders.
The other main attraction of Cypremort Point State Park is its boardwalk, which stretches out over the bayou and offers information about the local wildlife. Depending on when you visit, you can spot alligators, nutria, deer, rabbits, and foxes, along with various bird species.
Exploring Louisiana's Gulf Coast and Cypremort Point
Depending on where you're traveling from, the best option to get to this park is to fly into the Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) in New Orleans. From there, it's about a two-hour drive to get to the park. Along the way, you'll pass by some incredible small towns, like Houma, a laid-back city in the heart of Louisiana's bayou country. As you travel along Highway 90, watch for road signs so you don't miss the turn. If you reach the "sweetest place in Louisiana," a.k.a. Jeanerette, you've gone too far.
Camping is allowed at Cypremort Point State Park, but there are only 22 premium campsites (and five unimproved sites) available, so they can fill up fast during the peak travel seasons of spring, summer, and fall. There are also six deluxe cabins if you prefer indoor plumbing and a kitchen. Alternatively, you can find hotels in towns like Baldwin or New Iberia if you want to stay relatively close. Otherwise, you can head back to New Orleans or up to Lafayette if you prefer a big city.
Although there is the town of Cypremort Point further down the road, it's mostly residential. So, if you need supplies or want to find somewhere to eat, it's best to head back to Highway 90. There, you can find some incredible local spots that offer delicious food in no-frills establishments. Some highlights include Barto's Real Soul Food, Fluke's Seafood Shack, or Rascal's Cajun Restaurant. There's also Landry's Seafood and Steakhouse, which is a local chain.