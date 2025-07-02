Alabama's Small City Surprises With Strong German Roots, Public Art, And One Of The State's Top Golf Courses
If you think you need to fly all the way to Germany to immerse yourself in Bavarian culture, you're mistaken. Cullman, located in North Alabama, serves as the county seat of Cullman County and was established in 1873 by a German immigrant from Frankweiler, Johann Gottfried Cullmann. Today, the town continues to preserve its German heritage through cultural centers, a German wooden Christmas carousel, and the unmissable festive Oktoberfest. For those looking to dive more into history, the Cullman County Museum provides even more insightful information.
During the 19th and 20th centuries, the town came to life through cultural shows and annual celebrations until it saw its population decrease during both world wars. Nonetheless, Cullmann became a key figure in supporting and growing Cullman County. He managed to attract more settlers by selling them parcels of land and used the earnings to bring more immigrants from Germany. Among these pioneers was Joseph Zoettl, who came to Alabama to pursue his dream of becoming a Benedictine monk. However, he became famous not for his faith, but for his artistic talent. He originally placed his pocket-size reproductions of historical monuments around the Abbey, but today the Ave Maria Grotto is now a park showcasing his miniature works, including Montserrat, the Great Wall of China, and Italy's iconic Colosseum.
But beyond its German-style charm, Cullman offers plenty of reasons to visit. From its vibrant public art to some of the best golf courses in Alabama, it won't disappoint.
Enjoy vibrant street art in Cullman
Walking around a town and marveling at its entertaining surroundings is one of the pleasures of traveling. Street art is a perfect example of urban creativity, conveying messages and transforming, for example, a dangerous street in Los Angeles into a burgeoning arts district. With community vitality and people's happiness in mind, the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development launched a project called the Alabama Murals Trail, supported by tourism associations. The initiative offers a unique way to explore the state, showcasing local artwork and enhancing residents' quality of life. Bright, vivid colors catch your eye, painting stories that range from love and civil rights to history and music.
A self-guided tour takes you through 300 murals throughout 60 counties, with a free interactive passport to help you track all your visits. Cullman is part of the North Alabama Mural Trail, exhibiting more than 125 wall paintings, some of which were created by the local artist Jack Tupper. Some of his best-known works depict the town in the 19th century, the Cullman depot, and the Jungle /Art Park.
Art is also found in nature. Located in the Art District, Cullman's historic park was once known as City Park but has since been renamed Art Park. This outdoor place blends art and nature, featuring statues and wall art. Within the park stands a cultural center called The Little House, which acts as a hub for the community, providing a safe space for events and visual storytelling.
An Alabama top golf course and other stops in town
Florida may have some of the best, highly rated golf resorts, but Cullman is no slouch in this area. The town boasts excellent golf courses featuring well-maintained golf lanes and a variety of activities. Cross Creek Golf Course is a popular spot for pro golfers, rated one of the best in the state by Golf South Magazine and Gold Digest. Despite its scenic beauty — with bright green undulating terrain, ponds, and creeks winding through the course — this 18-hole layout still offers a fun and challenging game. Children can also learn the art of golf, and the club offers memberships with fees that vary based on how many days you plan to play.
For those looking to combine history and nature, the Clarkson Covered Bridge is a historic landmark. Established in 1904, the bridge allowed locals and foreigners to access the other side of the river. Today, the bridge is closed and serves as a scenic backdrop for various local events. Visit Smith Farms, a local shop that started as a humble roadside market in 1955 and has since developed into a popular food store selling typical Southern delicacies. If you're after vintage or antique souvenirs, Highway Pickers is an indoor flea market spread across three floors. You can browse its collection of artifacts, books, furniture, and handcrafted items. Why not sample some local beer while you're visiting? Goat Island Brewing is a favorite among the locals — a lively spot to gather and enjoy some of the region's best brews, including Sipsey River Red, with notes of caramel and toffee; the Duck River Dunkel lager; and the award-winning Richter's Pilsner.
For those planning a weekend in Cullman, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is a convenient option, about an hour's drive away. Alternatively, Huntsville International Airport is around 45 minutes by car.