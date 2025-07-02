Alabama's Small City Surprises With Strong German Roots, Public Art, And One Of The State's Top Golf Courses

If you think you need to fly all the way to Germany to immerse yourself in Bavarian culture, you're mistaken. Cullman, located in North Alabama, serves as the county seat of Cullman County and was established in 1873 by a German immigrant from Frankweiler, Johann Gottfried Cullmann. Today, the town continues to preserve its German heritage through cultural centers, a German wooden Christmas carousel, and the unmissable festive Oktoberfest. For those looking to dive more into history, the Cullman County Museum provides even more insightful information.

During the 19th and 20th centuries, the town came to life through cultural shows and annual celebrations until it saw its population decrease during both world wars. Nonetheless, Cullmann became a key figure in supporting and growing Cullman County. He managed to attract more settlers by selling them parcels of land and used the earnings to bring more immigrants from Germany. Among these pioneers was Joseph Zoettl, who came to Alabama to pursue his dream of becoming a Benedictine monk. However, he became famous not for his faith, but for his artistic talent. He originally placed his pocket-size reproductions of historical monuments around the Abbey, but today the Ave Maria Grotto is now a park showcasing his miniature works, including Montserrat, the Great Wall of China, and Italy's iconic Colosseum.

But beyond its German-style charm, Cullman offers plenty of reasons to visit. From its vibrant public art to some of the best golf courses in Alabama, it won't disappoint.