Nevada's Underrated Sculpture Park Is Right Outside Of Death Valley For A Quirky And Unique Museum Day Trip
On the Nevada side of Death Valley, miles north of the park's main entrance, it seems like there is nothing but desert, dust, and highway. You won't see them if you aren't looking for them, but if you're driving through Beatty, Nevada, you may just see a pack of ghosts rising from the otherwise barren landscape. The Goldwell Open Air Museum, which is so secluded that you have to know what you're looking for to find it, looks nothing like a museum at all, and more like a ghost town's abandoned sculpture garden.
By car, the museum is just under two hours north of Las Vegas, where you'll find the closest major airport and accessible rental cars. The road from Vegas to Beatty is a scenic drive through otherworldly terrain and ghost towns. If you're renting a car, especially if you plan to go into Death Valley, it's best to have all-wheel drive, as some roads are unpaved and rocky, especially around the museum. You may be routed off paved roads if you're coming from Las Vegas. From Beatty, where the museum is located, it's only 6 miles to one of Death Valley National Park's east entrances.
An open-air museum in the desert
Originating within an installation of Belgian artist Albert Szukalski's "The Last Supper" (which remains the piece most visitors think of), the Goldwell Open Air Museum has been in the Amargosa Valley since 1984. The sculpture depicts an interpretation of Jesus and his disciples from Leonardo Da Vinci's "The Last Supper" reimagined as plaster ghosts. 11 pieces have been added to the museum's permanent collection since. The sculptures, some of which are by Szukalski, depict ghosts, abandoned houses buried under the ground, oversized origami, and more.
The museum is walking distance from the ghost town of Rhyolite, one of the best-preserved and most photographed ghost towns in the country, the desolate vibe of which is felt in the museum. The chances of pulling up and being the museum's only occupant are high, and the environment can feel eerie, separated from society. The goal of the open-air environment, as per the museum's mission statement, is "to encourage creativity, human curiosity, and deepen an appreciation of the Amargosa Desert's unique landscape and history." There is no admission fee to enjoy the sculptures; so long as you can get there, you're free to wander about as you please.
Seven minutes from Death Valley National Park
Conveniently located next to one of America's largest national parks, the Goldwell Open Air Museum is an easy addition to a trip to Death Valley. Known for being the hottest place on earth (in air temperature at least), Death Valley is a desolate but beautiful desert landscape that is unlike any other national park. The valley can reach temperatures of 120 degrees in the summer months, so it's most ideal to visit in the late fall, winter, or early spring; most travelers should steer clear of it in the summer for their safety.
Even in the winter, it's important to always carry food and water with you while in the park due to its sheer size and lack of reliable phone service. Even in the fall and spring, the heat in Death Valley can easily affect you during the day if you're not ready for it. The most important thing to know when visiting Death Valley, aside from the heat, is that it is absolutely massive at 3.4 million acres. It is simply impossible to fully explore this park in a day. There are several lodging options inside the park if you want time to fully explore it.
The museum is only a 7-minute drive from the park's east entrance, which will eventually spit you out at Hell's Gate. It takes a while, and a lot of winding roads, to get into the park, but from there you're a short distance from the Furnace Creek welcome center. Travelers coming from Beatty should be prepared for the desolate nature of the eastern entrance, as this entrance is not used as frequently as those further south. You are on the correct road and will eventually get into the park, even though it may not feel like it.