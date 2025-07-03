Nevada's Underrated Sculpture Park Is Right Outside Of Death Valley For A Quirky And Unique Museum Day Trip

Conveniently located next to one of America's largest national parks, the Goldwell Open Air Museum is an easy addition to a trip to Death Valley. Known for being the hottest place on earth (in air temperature at least), Death Valley is a desolate but beautiful desert landscape that is unlike any other national park. The valley can reach temperatures of 120 degrees in the summer months, so it's most ideal to visit in the late fall, winter, or early spring; most travelers should steer clear of it in the summer for their safety.

Even in the winter, it's important to always carry food and water with you while in the park due to its sheer size and lack of reliable phone service. Even in the fall and spring, the heat in Death Valley can easily affect you during the day if you're not ready for it. The most important thing to know when visiting Death Valley, aside from the heat, is that it is absolutely massive at 3.4 million acres. It is simply impossible to fully explore this park in a day. There are several lodging options inside the park if you want time to fully explore it.

The museum is only a 7-minute drive from the park's east entrance, which will eventually spit you out at Hell's Gate. It takes a while, and a lot of winding roads, to get into the park, but from there you're a short distance from the Furnace Creek welcome center. Travelers coming from Beatty should be prepared for the desolate nature of the eastern entrance, as this entrance is not used as frequently as those further south. You are on the correct road and will eventually get into the park, even though it may not feel like it.