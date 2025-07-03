The Most Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers In New Jersey You'll Want To Know About Before You Swim

Summer is here, and getting out in nature means sharing the outdoors with the wildlife that calls it home. That includes snakes. New Jersey might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of snake territory, but the state's lakes, rivers, and wetlands host a surprising number of aquatic and semi-acquatic serpents. Knowing what to expect before you dive in can help you (and the state's snakes) stay safe.

First things first: Of the 22 snake species that currently live in New Jersey, only two are venomous: the Northern copperhead and the timber rattlesnake and neither is particularly common. Beyond that, you've got a mix of relatively harmless green snakes, Northern water snakes, ringnecks, garters, and more. These snakes aren't limited to backwoods swamps, either. They frequent some of the state's most popular lakes and rivers, especially in summer when they bask on rocks or hunt fish and amphibians near the shoreline.

As we pointed out in our piece on Washington's most snake-filled lakes and rivers, snakes get a lot of unwarranted hate. Understanding their nature is another way to avoid an unpleasant run-in with one. Instead of the hissing, aggressive fiends that pop culture often depicts them as, snakes are just reptiles looking for food, warmth, and cover. Bites are rare and typically occur only when a snake feels cornered or threatened.. That said, some bodies of water in New Jersey are more known for their snake presence than others. So, if you're planning on spending any time swimming, fishing, or kayaking in New Jersey this season, here's a list of five locations where keeping your head on a swivel will help keep your day a snake-free one.