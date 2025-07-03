One Of Los Angeles' Most Popular Parks Has A Creepy Abandoned Zoo For A Unique Historic Hike
Griffith Park, located near West Hollywood, has over 50 miles of hiking trails, including iconic hikes to the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign, which are notable for being among the best free things to do in LA. But did you know that it is also home to a long-abandoned zoo steeped in mythology and a creepy curse? And the best part: you can explore the area freely, and there's even a short, picturesque hiking trail to take you there.
Griffith Park Zoo, more commonly known as the Old LA Zoo, was opened in 1912 on the land of a former ostrich farm owned by the park's chief benefactor, Griffith J. Griffith. The zoo endured half a century of strife before shutting its doors for good and was left to a life of decay. Today, it has become a popular destination for curious hikers eager to explore the past.
The zoo is easily accessible, just a five-minute walk from the Merry-Go-Round Parking Lot, located off Interstate 5. From the same spot, there is also a 1.5-mile hiking route that takes you to the top part of the zoo, then loops back to the parking lot. Just be prepared to get a serious case of the heebie jeebies.
From doomed zoo to a terrible curse
From the day the zoo opened, trouble was in the air. Money was tight, and to begin with, it had a measly 15 animals confined to tiny cages. Three years after opening, the zoo was almost shut down after its sewage leaked into the nearby river. Still, it clung on, and in the 1930s, conditions improved after workers upgraded the animal enclosures to be slightly less inhumane.
But even by the standards of the day, it was in poor shape, with cramped pens and tales of neglect. In the mid-1960s, now home to more than 2,000 animals, the zoo was relocated to a much larger space just a few miles down the road. Instead of demolishing the zoo, officials removed some of the bars and added picnic tables, allowing future visitors to enjoy the space in a new way.
The former zoo may be abandoned, but the story doesn't end there. It is believed to be a victim of the Griffith Park curse. In the 1800s, a farmer named Don Antonio Feliz owned part of the land that would become the park. On his deathbed in 1863, he was tricked into signing away the property to a local politician. Enraged, his niece, Dona Petronilla, cursed both the land and its new owner, vowing misfortune would follow anyone who tried to profit from it. The politician died soon after, and the land? Well, that depends on whether you are superstitious!
What to see at the Old LA Zoo
If you decide on the hiking option, just follow the scenic dirt path that ascends the Bee Rock fire road, flanked with coastal sage scrub and other vegetation. There are plenty of interesting things to check out once you arrive at the zoo. Several animal enclosures and larger structures remain, many of which are now covered with graffiti. This includes a rather dramatic concrete stairway, its walls and steps covered with colorful scrawls.
At one of the animal enclosures, you will find a sign with information about the zoo, along with details about some of the animals that once lived there, including bears, monkeys, lions, and even elephants. Some areas are locked or fenced off, but there are opportunities to walk or crawl into some of the cages and take a closer look. Standing behind the bars of some of the enclosures is a chilling way to imagine what it must have been like for the animals on display.
As you walk around, you may also see some familiar sights, as it has been used for several filming locations, including "Anchorman" and the A24 film "Under the Silver Lake". Much like the famous Paramount Ranch, this is just one of many fun abandoned sites in and around LA that have been used as iconic film locations. If you want to up the creep factor, you can visit the Old LA Zoo at night (it closes at 10:30 p.m.), or even catch an after-dark film screening there.