One Of Los Angeles' Most Popular Parks Has A Creepy Abandoned Zoo For A Unique Historic Hike

Griffith Park, located near West Hollywood, has over 50 miles of hiking trails, including iconic hikes to the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign, which are notable for being among the best free things to do in LA. But did you know that it is also home to a long-abandoned zoo steeped in mythology and a creepy curse? And the best part: you can explore the area freely, and there's even a short, picturesque hiking trail to take you there.

Griffith Park Zoo, more commonly known as the Old LA Zoo, was opened in 1912 on the land of a former ostrich farm owned by the park's chief benefactor, Griffith J. Griffith. The zoo endured half a century of strife before shutting its doors for good and was left to a life of decay. Today, it has become a popular destination for curious hikers eager to explore the past.

The zoo is easily accessible, just a five-minute walk from the Merry-Go-Round Parking Lot, located off Interstate 5. From the same spot, there is also a 1.5-mile hiking route that takes you to the top part of the zoo, then loops back to the parking lot. Just be prepared to get a serious case of the heebie jeebies.