The Taxi Etiquette Rule That May Surprise Tourists When Traveling Abroad
If you're from the U.S. or much of Western Europe — places like Germany, France, or England — the taxi routine probably feels universal: hail the cab, hop in the back seat, name your destination, and zone out until you arrive. It's efficient, it's impersonal, and as long as you're polite, no one bats an eye. But abroad, that default approach can lead to awkward moments. You never want to be the tourist that drives locals up a wall, but the unspoken social customs may trip you up. In some places, one taxi etiquette rule that catches many tourists off-guard is where you're expected to sit.
According to Taxi Fare Finder, in countries like Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, and the Netherlands, it's actually more respectful — and even friendly — to sit in the front seat next to the driver. Choosing the back can feel cold, aloof, or suggest that you view the driver as lesser. This isn't about rules or laws — it's about showing awareness of local etiquette. Sitting up front can lead to warmer interactions, local insights, and a better vibe overall. Before you instinctively head for the back seat, take a moment to consider local norms. That small shift could make a big difference in how you're perceived — and how much you enjoy the ride.
Sit up front — it's a respect thing
Your seating choice in a taxi might feel insignificant, but in some countries, it sends a subtle message. According a Reddit user in r/AskEurope, sitting in the back can be seen as rude: "Australia has a very strong 'tall poppy' syndrome. Nobody wants to be seen as above the rest. It's a sin to be seen as posh or stuck up." Sitting up front signals equality and friendliness, making it more likely you'll strike up a conversation — something many drivers genuinely enjoy. (Australia is also one of the countries where tipping isn't expected.) As one person claiming to be a driver said on Quora, "When someone requests to ride in the front seat I IMMEDIATELY assume I'm about to ride with a nice and/or kind person." Your chat with a driver could turn into an impromptu local guide session, full of tips and stories you'd never hear on a formal tour.
While many places appreciate this gesture, not every culture expects it. According to China Car Service, in some areas of China, you may see locals choosing to sit up front. This is less a custom and more an issue of safety, as many taxis cover their back seats with cloth, making it harder to access seatbelts.
Most drivers won't judge you for your seat choice, especially if you're polite. If you're unsure, a simple "Would you prefer I sit up front?" goes a long way. Ultimately, it's about cultural awareness. Whether you're catching a quick ride or headed on a long airport run, small gestures — like choosing where to sit — can help you blend in better, avoid misunderstandings, and even create connections along the way. For more taxi tips, heed Rick Steves' advice to avoid European cab scams.