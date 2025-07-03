The Taxi Etiquette Rule That May Surprise Tourists When Traveling Abroad

Your seating choice in a taxi might feel insignificant, but in some countries, it sends a subtle message. According a Reddit user in r/AskEurope, sitting in the back can be seen as rude: "Australia has a very strong 'tall poppy' syndrome. Nobody wants to be seen as above the rest. It's a sin to be seen as posh or stuck up." Sitting up front signals equality and friendliness, making it more likely you'll strike up a conversation — something many drivers genuinely enjoy. (Australia is also one of the countries where tipping isn't expected.) As one person claiming to be a driver said on Quora, "When someone requests to ride in the front seat I IMMEDIATELY assume I'm about to ride with a nice and/or kind person." Your chat with a driver could turn into an impromptu local guide session, full of tips and stories you'd never hear on a formal tour.

While many places appreciate this gesture, not every culture expects it. According to China Car Service, in some areas of China, you may see locals choosing to sit up front. This is less a custom and more an issue of safety, as many taxis cover their back seats with cloth, making it harder to access seatbelts.

Most drivers won't judge you for your seat choice, especially if you're polite. If you're unsure, a simple "Would you prefer I sit up front?" goes a long way. Ultimately, it's about cultural awareness. Whether you're catching a quick ride or headed on a long airport run, small gestures — like choosing where to sit — can help you blend in better, avoid misunderstandings, and even create connections along the way. For more taxi tips, heed Rick Steves' advice to avoid European cab scams.