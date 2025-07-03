Washington's Unique Geothermal Spa With Private Infinity Tubs Blends Japanese Zen With Scandinavian Hygge
For centuries, Japan and Scandinavia have (respectively) embraced the philosophies of zen and hygge, two timeless mindsets rooted in calm, contentment, and enlightenment. And with several Scandinavian countries consistently ranking as some of the happiest countries in the world according to the Global Happiness Index, it's clear these philosophies have a lasting impact. What if you could experience a fusion of zen and hygge, in the heart of Washington state? That's the promise of Tenzen, a unique geothermal spa where guests can replace their day-to-day routines with an intimate retreat. Tenzen features minimalistic cabins inspired by the simplicity of hygge and private tubs and saunas reflecting both traditional Japanese onsen and Scandinavian spa culture.
A first in the Pacific Northwest, Tenzen, owned and run by a Japanese couple who have nurtured the land for over 30 years, doesn't just use regular old tap water to fill these tubs. Instead, spring water is collected from an ancient aquifer 3,000 feet below the Wind River, naturally heated to 160-degrees as it makes its way to the surface, and continually replenished throughout the day. A Tenzen Airbnb guest from Japan confirmed: "Natural hot springs are authentic. I'm originally from Kyushu, Japan. I have visited hot springs countless times there, so I know this place has real natural hot springs", adding that the "water is soft and temperature was perfect."
The principle of zen has made its way into just about every yoga studio and classroom through meditation and mindfulness, and the Scandinavian principle of hygge has heavily influenced interior design and cozy home trends. Nick Yoshida, owner of Tenzen, mentioned in an interview with local Columbia Gorge News, "There is a lot of synergy and similarity between those two frameworks." Tenzen has curated an environment that perfectly blends the two.
Tenzen Springs and Cabins has Scandinavian style interiors and Japanese inspired onsen tubs
Minimalism has taken the world by storm, and there is good research to back its effectiveness. Spending time in simplistic surroundings is known to help lower cortisol levels and reduce stress, improve your focus, and allow you to have a clearer sense of self-awareness. Tenzen's freestanding cabins are designed for those willing to cut the clutter out of life.
Each 250-square foot cabin is equipped with only the pure essentials, surrounded by an additional 600-square feet of blissful outdoor space including a hot tub and Japanese-inspired outdoor shower. Inside, the 14-foot ceiling cabins have oversized windows overlooking the Columbia River Gorge and are fitted with a Scandinavian-inspired steam and sauna shower. They also offer plush bathrobes and authentic sandals like those typically used in Japanese onsens.
The six cabins are scattered on a beautiful piece of land just north of the Washington-Oregon border. The 100-acre property is in a hilly part of Home Valley so, depending on the cabin you choose, you could enjoy views of the Wind Mountain or Columbia River Gorge. Abby from St. Louis praised her experience at Tenzen: "Staying here is like having your own private spa while being completely immersed in nature. My only regret is not booking a longer stay because it was so wonderful."
Everything you need to know about staying at Tenzen Springs and Cabins
This isn't your traditional guided retreat with a personal wellness program, regular check-ins, and all-inclusive meals. Instead, Tenzen operates on a self-check-in and self-catering format. Think of it as a private retreat on your own terms. With this approach, cabins can be booked on the official Tenzen website or through Airbnb. Familiarize yourself with Airbnb's newest features to level up the experience.
One of the best things about this property is its reasonable price. Instead of splurging on a fully-inclusive stay with on-site restaurants, hotel-like amenities, and high-end service, these self-catering cabins rent for between $293 and $371 per night, depending on the type of cabin you choose. The suites are all relatively similar in design and aesthetic, yet some kitchens have only microwaves, others only have stove tops, and a few premium cabins have a full-kitchen. A minimum stay of two nights is required (and recommended). On top of the nightly rate, a tub cleaning surcharge of around $105 will be added to each cabin per stay. Check in is from 4 p.m., and check out is at 11:00 a.m. It's an adults-only retreat, with neither kids or pets allowed on the property.
From the property itself, the cabins feel worlds away from civilization and modern life. In reality, Tenzen Springs & Cabins is located just inland of the intersection of the Columbia and Wind Rivers, just an hour drive from both Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington. The cabins are 213 miles, or three and a half hours drive, from Seattle, Washington, a city famous for its eccentric eateries and shops. With abundant parking and EV charging facilities, driving your own private or rented car is highly recommended.