Washington's Unique Geothermal Spa With Private Infinity Tubs Blends Japanese Zen With Scandinavian Hygge

For centuries, Japan and Scandinavia have (respectively) embraced the philosophies of zen and hygge, two timeless mindsets rooted in calm, contentment, and enlightenment. And with several Scandinavian countries consistently ranking as some of the happiest countries in the world according to the Global Happiness Index, it's clear these philosophies have a lasting impact. What if you could experience a fusion of zen and hygge, in the heart of Washington state? That's the promise of Tenzen, a unique geothermal spa where guests can replace their day-to-day routines with an intimate retreat. Tenzen features minimalistic cabins inspired by the simplicity of hygge and private tubs and saunas reflecting both traditional Japanese onsen and Scandinavian spa culture.

A first in the Pacific Northwest, Tenzen, owned and run by a Japanese couple who have nurtured the land for over 30 years, doesn't just use regular old tap water to fill these tubs. Instead, spring water is collected from an ancient aquifer 3,000 feet below the Wind River, naturally heated to 160-degrees as it makes its way to the surface, and continually replenished throughout the day. A Tenzen Airbnb guest from Japan confirmed: "Natural hot springs are authentic. I'm originally from Kyushu, Japan. I have visited hot springs countless times there, so I know this place has real natural hot springs", adding that the "water is soft and temperature was perfect."

The principle of zen has made its way into just about every yoga studio and classroom through meditation and mindfulness, and the Scandinavian principle of hygge has heavily influenced interior design and cozy home trends. Nick Yoshida, owner of Tenzen, mentioned in an interview with local Columbia Gorge News, "There is a lot of synergy and similarity between those two frameworks." Tenzen has curated an environment that perfectly blends the two.