California's Bizarrely Named, Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now A Tiny Historic Gem In The Sierra Nevada Mountains

Rough and Ready was founded in 1849 by a group of miners from Wisconsin. The town was named after the 12th United States president and former general, Zachary "Old Rough and Ready" Taylor. In 1850, frustrated by mining taxes and government bureaucracy, the town voted to secede from the nation. It only lasted three months. According to local Jayna Ashcraft via KQED.org, "Three months later ... some of the townspeople who went to Nevada City to purchase booze for their celebration were not allowed to do so because they were 'foreigners.' They went back to the town and decided to join the nation again," she says with a chuckle. And that same playful, rebellious spirit can still be found across the town today.

Rough and Ready proudly leans into its storied past. As you arrive in town, you'll see tons of "The Great Republic of Rough and Ready" gear pretty much everywhere. The town center is small but packed with personality. You'll find a handful of historic buildings, a general store, and a community hall that hosts a Succession Day Celebration every June. Some years, they celebrate with a musical melodrama, such as "The Saga of Rough and Ready," and other years, they host a "Spaghetti Feed." But no matter what, they always manage to keep things interesting. For travelers, a trip to Rough and Ready is an opportunity to experience a place that's kept its character intact –- it's like stepping into a chapter of a history book that most have skipped, and that makes it more than enough reason to visit.