California's Bizarrely Named, Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now A Tiny Historic Gem In The Sierra Nevada Mountains
Nestled in the heart of California's Sierra Nevada foothills lies a vast stretch of land once encapsulated by Gold Rush dreams. This region, known as Nevada County, boasts mountains made for skiing, rivers meant for lounging, and towns just loaded with Western charm. While some travelers are more acquainted with places like Grass Valley and Truckee, there's a tiny off-beat destination that, in our opinion, deserves just as much attention.
Rough and Ready (yes, that's really its name) is like a living museum; it's a historical landmark where time just seems to suspend. It has a population of less than 1,000, but what Rough and Ready lacks in size, it makes up for in quirk and heritage. Whether you're a history buff or just someone who loves a good story (guilty as charged), this destination is simply a must-visit. Here, you'll find antique storefronts and ancient relics from a place and time that was once a free and independent republic. Yes, it's real. And sure, it's a little zany. But honestly, that's all the more reason to add it to your California bucket list.
How Rough and Ready came to be, and why you should go
Rough and Ready was founded in 1849 by a group of miners from Wisconsin. The town was named after the 12th United States president and former general, Zachary "Old Rough and Ready" Taylor. In 1850, frustrated by mining taxes and government bureaucracy, the town voted to secede from the nation. It only lasted three months. According to local Jayna Ashcraft via KQED.org, "Three months later ... some of the townspeople who went to Nevada City to purchase booze for their celebration were not allowed to do so because they were 'foreigners.' They went back to the town and decided to join the nation again," she says with a chuckle. And that same playful, rebellious spirit can still be found across the town today.
Rough and Ready proudly leans into its storied past. As you arrive in town, you'll see tons of "The Great Republic of Rough and Ready" gear pretty much everywhere. The town center is small but packed with personality. You'll find a handful of historic buildings, a general store, and a community hall that hosts a Succession Day Celebration every June. Some years, they celebrate with a musical melodrama, such as "The Saga of Rough and Ready," and other years, they host a "Spaghetti Feed." But no matter what, they always manage to keep things interesting. For travelers, a trip to Rough and Ready is an opportunity to experience a place that's kept its character intact –- it's like stepping into a chapter of a history book that most have skipped, and that makes it more than enough reason to visit.
Getting to Rough and Ready, where to stay, and other nearby sights
Rough and Ready is a little over an hour's drive from Sacramento – California's artsy "City of Trees" – making Sacramento International Airport the most convenient travel hub. As with many (if not most) destinations in California, renting a car is advised. Since this small town is quite a bit off the beaten path, it's definitely needed.
Nearby, you can take a road trip through the historic Gold Country, one of California's most underrated mountainous regions, which is well worth the trek to get a healthy heaping of outdoor adventure and California history. Or take a 20-minute drive to South Yuba River State Park for hidden clear-water swimming holes and stunning canyons. Honestly, this entire region of Northern California is loaded with attractions.
In terms of lodging, there are unfortunately no hotels in Rough and Ready itself, but nearby Grass Valley and Nevada City have lots of offerings. While most skew towards inns and B&Bs, we love The Golden Parlor (a stunning historic Victorian holiday home) and Holbrooke Hotel for something a little more chic. In a state like California, full of big-name destinations, Rough and Ready is a perfect reminder that sometimes the most intriguing stories are tucked away in the more off-the-beaten-path locations.