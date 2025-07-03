Colorado's Coolest Roadside Attraction Is A Surreal Watchtower Just Outside Of Great Sand Dunes National Park

The Western states are hotbeds for alien tourism. Throughout Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico, you'll find all kinds of roadside alien attractions, from gas stations filled with little green creatures to towns full of extra terrestrial themes throughout like Roswell, New Mexico's most iconic alien destination. Colorado's arguably coolest roadside attraction is located just outside of Great Sand Dunes National Park and is a site where many visitors have claimed to have seen a UFO.

Located a 30-minute drive from the entrance to Great Sand Dunes National Park, this iconic pit stop is right on Colorado State Highway 17. This roadside attraction can be visited during the day or at night (it and the National Park are in an official dark sky zone), and it benefits from sharing proximity with the park's nighttime accommodations. Accessible by car, this is a great spot to stop if you're going to the National Park or passing through the area. Driving through this part of the country is your best bet. The closest major airport to begin your journey is Denver International Airport, four hours away, where you can rent a car.

In Alamosa, where the watchtower is located, you'll find everything from camping to glamping and resorts. Rustic Rook Resort Glampground is less than 20 minutes from Great Sand Dunes. The resort is made up of furnished glamping tents, complete with beds and bathrooms with hot water. If you're looking for a more rustic experience, there are several campgrounds and RV parks dotted around the National Park. There is also a campground inside the park. The Piñon Flats campground is open April through October, has 88 sites available, and is $20 per vehicle.