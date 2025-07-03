What Tourists Need To Know Before Hiking Up Italy's Active Volcanoes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something elemental about hiking an active volcano and staring into the gaping maw of its steaming crater. It's like looking into the very heart of the Earth or standing on the precipice of the Gates of Hell. Due to its location right where the African and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, Italy's most famous active volcanoes — Stromboli, Etna, and Vesuvius — attract thrill-seekers from around the world.

And, they are indeed active. As recently as 2025, Mount Etna puffed out a massive plume of smoke and ash, sending panicked hikers scrambling for safety. Despite the fiery headlines, hiking Italy's restless volcanoes safely is possible, as long as you follow a few rules. First, and most importantly, abide by all trail closures. Even if you've flown from a great distance to summit that last volcano on your bucket list, it's simply not worth the risk.

Next, choose your guide wisely and read reviews not associated with the tour operator before making your selection. Facebook travel groups, like Visit Sicily or Visit Naples, are good places to start, but Reddit and Google Reviews can also yield valuable insights. Look for a guide who is not only knowledgeable about the area but also takes safety precautions seriously and stays up-to-date regarding volcanic activity. Finally, watch your footing. The fire and brimstone may get all the attention, but simple accidents are a greater threat to most hikers. In 2022, a solo hiker got lost on Mount Etna but managed to survive despite freezing conditions.