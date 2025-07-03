Hawaii's Secret Town On The Coast Has Old-School California Vibes Full Of Cute Cottages And Golden Beaches
There's a secret town on the Hawaiian coast with effortless access to the outdoors, beautiful beachside accommodations, unique boutiques, and celebrity sightings that add to the region's classic California vibes. Kailua, Hawaii, is less than a 30-minute drive away from Oahu's capital, and it's one of the world's most beautiful beach towns. If you want to swap the Waikīkī crowds for quiet sands, this small, family-friendly spot full of green space is the place to go.
Kailua's golden beaches offer fewer crowds, calm waters for snorkeling, and a more local vibe than you can find on Waikiki Beach. The town's Lanikai Beach is one of the only beaches in America consistently voted among the world's best. Meanwhile, Kailua Beach Park provides white sands, handy rental shops, and space for all of your favorite outdoor activities, from kayaking to kiteboarding.
Discover Kailua's charming California vibes
Like California, Kailua is a haven for hikers and nature lovers. One of the most popular hikes here explores the Lanikai Pillboxes and ends with one of Oahu's best views. This is a moderate hike compared to the Mt. Olomana Trail (Three Peaks), which inexperienced hikers should avoid.
Kailua's focus on nature also shows in its commitment to small businesses and sustainability. The town's chic boutiques and locally owned restaurants may even remind you of popular California shopping districts. Supporting these local businesses is part of Oahu's ethos because it helps minimize the use of imported goods.
Of course, nothing is more Californian than the occasional celebrity sighting. Beyoncé and Jay Z have stayed in Kailua, and the town is one of former President Barack Obama's favorite vacation destinations. Follow in his footsteps with a hike to Makapu'u Point Lighthouse and its nearby coastline views. End your presidential day with a visit to Island Snow Hawaii for some shaved ice, and ask for the Snowbama, a mix of lemon, lime, and other fruit flavors.
Plan your visit to Kailua, Hawaii
The Aloha State is a dream travel destination for many. One of the reasons it's so popular is its warm weather. However, to avoid the rain and enjoy maximum sunshine, schedule your Kailua visit between March and September. Don't forget to add March's Honolulu Festival and September's Aloha Festival to your calendar.
For this trip, you should definitely pack your favorite swimsuits, sneakers for hiking, a water bottle, and sunglasses. Also, consider buying reef-safe sunscreen. Since 2021, Hawaii has banned the sale of sunscreen containing oxybenzone and octinoxate in order to preserve the coral reef. For easy purchasing, one Hawaii-based Tripadvisor user says, "Wait until you get here then buy it. What is sold here is what you need."
If you're looking for a place to stay in this coastal town, think about cute rentals like the Beachside Kailua Cottage. The space is stylishly decorated and just steps away from Kailua Bay. If you want beachfront luxury, prioritize a retreat at The Kahala Hotel & Resort in nearby Honolulu. Although the Papaya Paradise Bed & Breakfast isn't on the beach, it's a great choice for visitors seeking a more local experience. For an extended vacation, consider adding some of Hawaii's most beautiful and wildly underrated small towns to your itinerary.