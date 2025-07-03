Hawaii's Secret Town On The Coast Has Old-School California Vibes Full Of Cute Cottages And Golden Beaches

Like California, Kailua is a haven for hikers and nature lovers. One of the most popular hikes here explores the Lanikai Pillboxes and ends with one of Oahu's best views. This is a moderate hike compared to the Mt. Olomana Trail (Three Peaks), which inexperienced hikers should avoid.

Kailua's focus on nature also shows in its commitment to small businesses and sustainability. The town's chic boutiques and locally owned restaurants may even remind you of popular California shopping districts. Supporting these local businesses is part of Oahu's ethos because it helps minimize the use of imported goods.

Of course, nothing is more Californian than the occasional celebrity sighting. Beyoncé and Jay Z have stayed in Kailua, and the town is one of former President Barack Obama's favorite vacation destinations. Follow in his footsteps with a hike to Makapu'u Point Lighthouse and its nearby coastline views. End your presidential day with a visit to Island Snow Hawaii for some shaved ice, and ask for the Snowbama, a mix of lemon, lime, and other fruit flavors.