Connecticut's Coast Hides This Scenic City With New England Charm, Lively Arts, And Delectable Eats

Tucked along the Long Island Sound, Milford, Connecticut, marries centuries-old charm with modern-day vibrancy. The coastal city was founded in 1639, when land was purchased from a local Native American leader and settled by colonists thereafter. Not only is Milford the sixth-oldest town in the state, but it also lays claim to the second-longest town green in New England — Milford Green. Marvel at charming colonial homes lining the streets. Admire downtown's preserved architecture, boutique shops, and waterfront views. And with various parks waiting to be explored, Milford is ideal for nature lovers.

History buffs will find plenty to nerd out on. The Milford Historical Society maintains three beautifully preserved 18th-century homes set beside scenic Milford Harbor. The Eells-Stow House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is thought to be the oldest home in Milford and one of the oldest surviving homes in Connecticut. The Clark-Stockade House was begun around 1659 but dismantled in 1780, with the present-day home built in its place. Inside you'll discover period furniture, among other neat artifacts. Also dismantled and rebuilt as you see today is the Bryan-Downs House, which boasts an interesting Native American collection.

Learning about the city's key Revolutionary War landmarks and events further enriches the experience. For example, the Soldiers Monument in the Milford Cemetery commemorates 200 victims of smallpox whom the British captured and later released. Fort Trumbull, which was destroyed in a 1781 attack led by infamous traitor (and Connecticut's own) Benedict Arnold, was built to safeguard the region. The city's location is enviable. Milford's proximity to the quiet beach town of Guilford means sunbathing is always within easy reach. And with Tweed New Haven Airport about a half-hour's drive away, getting here is as smooth as the pace of life.