Yosemite Just Opened Every Single Campground For The First Time Since 2019 (And Campers Are Booking Fast)
Earlier this month, we reported that Yosemite would be opening a flurry of camping options, from hip campgrounds to historic lodges. But that's not all. On June 11, 2025, the National Park Service made an official announcement that "Yosemite National Park will open all 13 park campgrounds this summer, marking the first time since 2019 that all campgrounds have been open." Due to maintenance and staffing issues that hindered progress following the closure of all grounds in early 2020, this marks the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic that the park has had the resources and permission to open all sites.
Due to recent government-issued travel advisories and increased international travel concerns for U.S. citizens, NPS expects many more visitors to Yosemite this year than it has had of late. There's also an increasing desire for more affordable travel following the U.S.'s economic turmoil in early 2025, inflation of the travel market in the wake of the post-pandemic travel boom, and the ever-increasing cost of living. Given the low-key DIY nature out in the wilds, camping provides a universally accessible option for accommodation.
Despite there now being a total of 1,554 sites accommodating up to 9,600 campers at any one time, Yosemite's most popular campgrounds — including Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines — are already fully booked through October 14, 2025. These three are all closest in proximity to the Half Dome trail, the soul-satisfying hike that many consider one of the world's most iconic natural wonders. Most of the park's other campgrounds only allow reservations two weeks in advance on a lottery system that begins at 7 a.m. every day.
What to expect at Yosemite campgrounds this season
Opening all campgrounds for the 2025 summer season means there are 500 more campsites available to book at Yosemite than there were in 2024. The lottery system creates an egalitarian structure for these highly competitive reservations, which should be more accessible this year thanks to increased capacity. So even though campgrounds like White Wolf and Tamarack Flat are mostly booked through mid-July at the moment, there are still spaces open on most weekdays, and new openings are becoming available every day, two weeks out.
Three campgrounds still have yet to open — Bridalveil Creek, Tolumne Meadows, and Porcupine Flat — and the increase in Yosemite's site numbers for 2025 is largely due to the belated reopening of the new and improved Tuolumne Meadows. The largest of all of Yosemite's campgrounds, it closed in 2022 for a $20 million refurbishment, made possible through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), intended to be completed last year. Now expected to open in August to help manage the late summer tourist peak, the grounds will feature enhanced accessibility features, modernized toilets and amenities, mended roads, and improved ground layouts. To help cover overflow in the meantime, White Wolf — which typically opens from mid-July to mid-September — opened early on June 20, 2025.
Price per night rates of individual tent and RV sites range from $24 to 36 as of this publication, plus there's a $35 entrance fee per vehicle and a $2 reservation fee. But that's a small price to pay to see Yosemite's epic wonders — including soaring granite cliffs, thundering waterfalls, and giant sequoia trees — especially compared to the park's indoor lodging, which starts from $250 per night.
Things to keep in mind when planning your visit to Yosemite
As noted above, some campgrounds at Yosemite will be opening during an alternate schedule this year. To stay on top of the latest updates, be sure to check the National Park Service's Campground Reservations page regularly. Should you miss out on the lottery during your desired dates, do not despair — sometimes backpacking permits are still available. There's also more camping available in the neighboring national forests. Sierra National Forest, directly east of Yosemite, is home to 51 developed campgrounds, while Stanislaus National Forest to the north features an additional 62. The Northern California park is located a three- to four-hour drive east of San Francisco or about three hours southeast of Sacramento.
While Yosemite's campgrounds — and indeed the entire park — are busiest during summer, particularly on weekends, most sites remain open through early autumn when there are often fewer visitors but mild enough temperatures and stunning fall foliage. Some will even stay open through winter. Do check the park website for wildfire and weather updates at all times. Also, note that Yosemite is one of the many U.S. National Parks no longer accepting cash, and you will be turned away if you have no alternate method of payment.