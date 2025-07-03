Yosemite Just Opened Every Single Campground For The First Time Since 2019 (And Campers Are Booking Fast)

Earlier this month, we reported that Yosemite would be opening a flurry of camping options, from hip campgrounds to historic lodges. But that's not all. On June 11, 2025, the National Park Service made an official announcement that "Yosemite National Park will open all 13 park campgrounds this summer, marking the first time since 2019 that all campgrounds have been open." Due to maintenance and staffing issues that hindered progress following the closure of all grounds in early 2020, this marks the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic that the park has had the resources and permission to open all sites.

Due to recent government-issued travel advisories and increased international travel concerns for U.S. citizens, NPS expects many more visitors to Yosemite this year than it has had of late. There's also an increasing desire for more affordable travel following the U.S.'s economic turmoil in early 2025, inflation of the travel market in the wake of the post-pandemic travel boom, and the ever-increasing cost of living. Given the low-key DIY nature out in the wilds, camping provides a universally accessible option for accommodation.

Despite there now being a total of 1,554 sites accommodating up to 9,600 campers at any one time, Yosemite's most popular campgrounds — including Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines — are already fully booked through October 14, 2025. These three are all closest in proximity to the Half Dome trail, the soul-satisfying hike that many consider one of the world's most iconic natural wonders. Most of the park's other campgrounds only allow reservations two weeks in advance on a lottery system that begins at 7 a.m. every day.