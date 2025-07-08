Nestled Between Myrtle Beach And Wilmington Is A Charming Beach With Serene Bike Paths
North Carolina's Brunswick Islands are a group of five islands, six beaches, and nearly a dozen communities that share laid-back, small-town coastal vibes. Each has its own charm: Bald Head Island is a car-free paradise, while Sunset Beach is ranked as one of America's best destinations for retirees. But a lesser-known Holden Beach was named the "calmest and quietest beach in America" in 2025, as reported by Southern Living magazine. The county's strict commercial development regulations, like the 35-foot height limit for buildings, and emphasis on the natural environment are all contributors to Holden Beach's tranquility. Oh, and the year-round population barely surpasses 1,000.
Holden Beach is located at the southern end of Brunswick County, bordered by Shallotte Inlet, Lockwoods Folly, and the Intracoastal Waterway. The beach spans its entire 8-mile length. It's the largest and longest of the three South Brunswick Islands (alongside Ocean Isles Beach and Sunset Beach) and is primarily residential, appealing to families and solitude-seekers. It's also a sea turtle sanctuary overseen by Holden Beach Turtle Watch, a nonprofit supported by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. One of Holden Beach's most beloved assets is its network of bike paths along the beach and circling the island through marshland and residential communities.
Located about 50 miles north of Myrtle Beach and 40 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina's best riverfront walk, Holden Beach is a convenient destination for travelers who want to escape the bustle of the bigger tourist towns. You also have the same pick of airports if you're flying in from out of town. Just know that beach life is the main event here. If you're looking for nightlife or a big restaurant scene, you may prefer a livelier coastal town.
Bicycling is a great way to explore Holden Beach
A paved, multi-use path runs the length of Ocean Boulevard along the beach, perfect for strolling, biking, or rollerblading. You can also venture off into quiet neighborhoods along the side streets and Intracoastal canals. If you ride directly on the beach, be sure you check the tides first: The best and firmest sand is at mid-tide. The "Olden Holden Bike Tour" is a self-guided tour of the island's historic landmarks. Holden Beach traces its roots to the 1700s when the Holden family purchased surrounding plots of land and utilized the area for fishing and cattle. During the Civil War, several blockade-running ships ran aground offshore Holden Beach.
Today, there are about 20 miles' worth of trails divided into three color-coded routes with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and beautiful Holden Beach in addition to historic context. The Pink Route is a 3.5-mile, east-end loop. Throughout the route, you'll pass markers for shipwrecks, the historic Ocean View Tavern, and an old airfield, to name a few. The Blue Route is a scenic, 5-mile loop through marshlands and waterways where you'll likely see wildlife. Keep your eyes peeled for white-tailed deer, loggerhead turtles, offshore dolphins, and even the disappearing piping plover, as well as over 330 other bird species previously identified in Holden Beach.
The Orange Route is a west-end, 10-mile loop that encompasses parks and fishing areas. Through a gated community off the beach, you can also access one of Holden Beach's memory mailboxes, one of three around the island. Pack your fishing gear and stop for a picnic at Bridgeview Park or head to Holden Pier. Mountain bikers can also tackle Boyd Street Loop Trail, a mountain bike trail on the Intracoastal with sand and gravel terrain.
The community of Holden Beach rallies to keep it a turtle sanctuary
For centuries, every year between May and mid-August, sea turtles return to Holden Beach to lay their eggs in sandy nests dug along the shore. Holden Beach primarily hosts Loggerhead turtles, but occasional leatherbacks, green sea turtles, and Kemp's Ridley sea turtles also make their way through this barrier beach. For anywhere from 50 to 70 days, as the eggs incubate, volunteers with the nonprofit Holden Beach Turtle Watch — in partnership with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission — patrol the beach, monitor the sea turtle's nests, and protect them from predators and human interference until the eggs hatch and the sea turtles leave the beach to migrate into the sea. Turtle Patrol volunteers also hold weekly public talks all summer, educating people on sea turtle life cycles and conservation practices. There's also a kid-friendly Children's Turtle Time, filled with crafts, stories, and activities about the importance of caring for these endangered animals and their habitats.
All the outdoor exploration and nature conservation may have you working up an appetite. Start your day in Holden Beach with an espresso at Ocean Blvd. Coffee right off the beach, then take an afternoon bicycling break (or round out your evening!) with Beaches-N-Cream for house-made ice cream. Have dinner at Provision Co., right on the Intracoastal waterfront, where locals can dock their boats for a menu of steamed seafood and clam chowder. Or check out Castaways for raw oysters, crab dip, and live music right on the beach.
As for where to stay in Holden Beach, many visitors opt to stay in vacation rental homes since there are no hotels on Holden Beach itself. That's part of its laid-back charm and "calmest beach in America," after all!