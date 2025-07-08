Nestled Between Myrtle Beach And Wilmington Is A Charming Beach With Serene Bike Paths

North Carolina's Brunswick Islands are a group of five islands, six beaches, and nearly a dozen communities that share laid-back, small-town coastal vibes. Each has its own charm: Bald Head Island is a car-free paradise, while Sunset Beach is ranked as one of America's best destinations for retirees. But a lesser-known Holden Beach was named the "calmest and quietest beach in America" in 2025, as reported by Southern Living magazine. The county's strict commercial development regulations, like the 35-foot height limit for buildings, and emphasis on the natural environment are all contributors to Holden Beach's tranquility. Oh, and the year-round population barely surpasses 1,000.

Holden Beach is located at the southern end of Brunswick County, bordered by Shallotte Inlet, Lockwoods Folly, and the Intracoastal Waterway. The beach spans its entire 8-mile length. It's the largest and longest of the three South Brunswick Islands (alongside Ocean Isles Beach and Sunset Beach) and is primarily residential, appealing to families and solitude-seekers. It's also a sea turtle sanctuary overseen by Holden Beach Turtle Watch, a nonprofit supported by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. One of Holden Beach's most beloved assets is its network of bike paths along the beach and circling the island through marshland and residential communities.

Located about 50 miles north of Myrtle Beach and 40 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina's best riverfront walk, Holden Beach is a convenient destination for travelers who want to escape the bustle of the bigger tourist towns. You also have the same pick of airports if you're flying in from out of town. Just know that beach life is the main event here. If you're looking for nightlife or a big restaurant scene, you may prefer a livelier coastal town.