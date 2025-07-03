New York's High-Quality Hand-Crafted Bagel Joint Is Arguably The Best And Freshest In The Entire City
The City that Never Sleeps is loaded with so many restaurants that it is said it'll take you 22 years to eat at every spot. From Michelin restaurants to food trucks to a historic food street with a classic dinner and show experience, you will never go hungry in New York City. If you've ever visited, chances are you've spotted a New Yorker hurrying to work or school with a bagel in hand. Call it a New York stereotype, but bagels are pretty synonymous with the city. Bagels are even one of the top things you need to do on a rainy day in New York City. From the baconeggandcheese (yup, that's how the native New Yorker spells it) to the chopped cheese, bagels and hot sandwiches rule supreme. And amongst the top bagel spots in New York City is Broad Nosh Bagel.
Broad Nosh Bagels has three locations across the west side of Manhattan: 42nd Street and 9th Avenue, 86th Street and Broadway, and on 58th Street right off Columbus Circle. A commenter on West Side Rag mentions Broad Nosh Bagels "always has a wraparound line on weekends," evidence of the high standard Broad Nosh Bagels places on itself. The website also emphasizes that "we take pride in our traditional baking methods." But what exactly makes their bagels so unique and at the top of every blogger's bagel joint list?
What makes Broad Nosh Bagels special
To start, the bagels at Broad Nosh Bagels are handcrafted and boiled before baking. This helps their bagels retain a large and doughy consistency. Their thick breads have a light exterior, with an interior that doesn't come apart in your mouth like other bagels tend to do. And if you order a toasted bagel, you'll be glad to know that it doesn't crack or break when you bite into it. For the folks with dietary restrictions, Broad Nosh Bagels has among the top gluten-free bagels in the city. Their selection of in-house cream cheese spreads is plentiful, served cold and applied generously to every bagel. They have everything from traditional cream cheese to jalapeño cheddar or sundried tomato basil. There are enough choices that maybe Broad Nosh Bagel will take you a few days out of the 22 years to try them all.
A popular item on their menu is the NEO — Nova, eggs, and onions. Nova is a type of salmon that is traditionally placed on bagels; a standard lox or a smoked salmon simply won't do here. And maybe you don't want a bagel. No worries, Broad Nosh Bagels also sells paninis, rice pudding, and smoothies. Whether you are a native New Yorker or a visitor, Broad Nosh Bagel will fuel your non-stop action in this electric city. And don't stop there; if you're looking for some more delicious deli food, get an authentic bite of Italy at a secret New York eatery.