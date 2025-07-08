Art Meets Porcelain At One Of Wisconsin's Coolest Galleries Where Even The Bathrooms Are Masterpieces

Perhaps Sheboygan, a Wisconsin town nicknamed the Malibu of the Midwest, isn't the first place you think of when you consider exceptional art museums, but you may want to rethink that. In fact, it's got an incredibly unique museum called the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, which showcases the work of both academically trained and self-taught contemporary artists. This is no stuffy museum where you don't feel you can speak above a whisper. This spot has some fascinating displays in eight galleries. Not only that, but it has some of the coolest bathrooms you've ever seen. No, really. Called "washrooms," if you're looking for them in the museum, they have some really incredible artwork that may make you linger as you wash your hands. In fact, one reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "The staff member at the front desk highly recommended we check out all the restrooms, which are all different and designed by artists. Yes, we felt a bit strange taking photos of toilets, but it was an interesting experience." Just ... um, be conscious of not taking pictures of other museum guests!

The museum itself, which was founded in 1967, has thousands of items on display, as well as two performance galleries that feature dance, music, films, a free summer concert series, classes, and more, an art-based preschool, artist residencies, and, of course, a café, and a gift shop. There is even a drop-in studio where visitors can participate in collaborative artmaking, all for free. As of 2021, the center has an additional gallery space called the Art Preserve, just 3 miles away, featuring artist-created environments and over 25,000 works of art. Both the Arts Center, which won the 2023 Governor's Tourism Award for Arts, Culture, and Heritage, and the Art Preserve are free to visit.