The Western Tip Of Massachusetts' Nantucket Hides A Secret Charming Beach Nestled Near Quaint Cottages

In September 2024, Netflix's show "The Perfect Couple" propelled Nantucket to the top of travel wish lists. The idyllic island, cast 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, has long lured travelers for its old-fashioned, summertime charm. Anchored around a pretty harbor filled with boats, Nantucket's town brims with cobblestone streets lined with historic homes and rose-covered cottages, chic boutiques, and seafood restaurants. The island's coastline boasts over 80 miles of beautiful golden-sand beaches, strung along the powerful Atlantic Ocean to the south and the serene Nantucket Sound in the north.

About a 15-minute drive outside of town will bring you to Nantucket's wild, southwestern shores where the quiet enclave of Madaket is found. Voted one of the best secret beaches in the country, Madaket Beach is a remote sandy swath washed by strong ocean waves that are perfect for surfcasting and surfing. Although the beach has suffered from erosion over the years, its undeniable beauty and spectacular sunsets, considered the best on the island, continue to draw beach lovers. Near Madaket Beach's hushed corner of the island, far from the bustling Nantucket town, travelers will find Millie's restaurant, quaint beach houses, and a small harbor with bobbing fishing boats.

Madaket Beach is a 25-minute drive from Nantucket Memorial Airport, which receives direct flights from major U.S. cities, including Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. Once on Nantucket, you can drive to Madaket (though there are very few parking spots at the beach), bike along the paved 6-mile Madaket Bike Path from town, or take the public Wave bus. The best time to visit Madaket Beach is during the summer months, especially July and August when high average temperatures hover around 74 degrees Fahrenheit. However, Nantucket is also worth visiting during the off-season for fewer crowds and more affordable rates.