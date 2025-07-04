The Western Tip Of Massachusetts' Nantucket Hides A Secret Charming Beach Nestled Near Quaint Cottages
In September 2024, Netflix's show "The Perfect Couple" propelled Nantucket to the top of travel wish lists. The idyllic island, cast 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, has long lured travelers for its old-fashioned, summertime charm. Anchored around a pretty harbor filled with boats, Nantucket's town brims with cobblestone streets lined with historic homes and rose-covered cottages, chic boutiques, and seafood restaurants. The island's coastline boasts over 80 miles of beautiful golden-sand beaches, strung along the powerful Atlantic Ocean to the south and the serene Nantucket Sound in the north.
About a 15-minute drive outside of town will bring you to Nantucket's wild, southwestern shores where the quiet enclave of Madaket is found. Voted one of the best secret beaches in the country, Madaket Beach is a remote sandy swath washed by strong ocean waves that are perfect for surfcasting and surfing. Although the beach has suffered from erosion over the years, its undeniable beauty and spectacular sunsets, considered the best on the island, continue to draw beach lovers. Near Madaket Beach's hushed corner of the island, far from the bustling Nantucket town, travelers will find Millie's restaurant, quaint beach houses, and a small harbor with bobbing fishing boats.
Madaket Beach is a 25-minute drive from Nantucket Memorial Airport, which receives direct flights from major U.S. cities, including Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. Once on Nantucket, you can drive to Madaket (though there are very few parking spots at the beach), bike along the paved 6-mile Madaket Bike Path from town, or take the public Wave bus. The best time to visit Madaket Beach is during the summer months, especially July and August when high average temperatures hover around 74 degrees Fahrenheit. However, Nantucket is also worth visiting during the off-season for fewer crowds and more affordable rates.
What to do at Madaket Beach
From lazy beach days to surf adventures, a trip to Madaket Beach should factor into any Nantucket itinerary. The beach is free to access, and there are lifeguards during the summer months, as well as portable bathrooms. The soft and sandy sweep is ideal for sunbathing, picnicking, and long beach strolls. The surf here can be strong, so only advanced swimmers and surfers should brave the deep-blue swells. Continuing westward, Madaket Beach turns into Smith's Point, a 1.5-mile long peninsula with the Atlantic Ocean to the south and the Madaket Harbor to the north. This scenic, pristine stretch is popular for surfcasting with healthy populations of striped bass, bluefish, and bonito, especially in the fall months. Shorebirds and seals often congregate on the beach here as well. To drive onto Smith's Point with a 4x4 vehicle or to fish requires permits.
For more fishing opportunities in Madaket, sign up for a charter with Bill Fisher Outfitters at nearby Madaket Marine, which is just a 5-minute drive from Madaket Beach. Here, you can fish inland in Madaket Harbor or head offshore into the Atlantic.
At Madaket Beach, the main event arrives at the end of the day. Sunsets here are justifiably famous as the Smith's Point is the westernmost point of the island. As the sun drops below the horizon, the sky is often awash in brilliant shades, creating a seascape seemingly out of a painting. "If you visit Nantucket, make sure not to skip Madaket Beach," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It's beautiful, quiet, the waves are great and there is no better place to watch the sunset from!"
Where to stay and eat near Madaket Beach
Just a short walk from the beach is Madaket's only restaurant, Millie's. This beloved Nantucket institution is open from Memorial Day weekend to Columbus Day weekend and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the casual dining rooms or outside on an alfresco terrace with picnic tables. The fresh, Mexican-inspired menu serves up hearty specialties that are perfect for a beachside lunch or pre-sunset dinner, including shrimp tacos, lobster quesadillas, and po'boy sandwiches, accompanied by famous drinks, such as the Madaket Mystery rum punch and the Millie's margarita. Next door is Millie's Market, where you can pick up beach provisions, such as toys, towels, and more, as well as coffee and ice cream.
While there are no hotels in Madaket, there are a variety of properties to rent in the area. From charming cottages overlooking Madaket Harbor to multi-bedroom oceanfront compounds, there's a rental for every group and budget. Staying in Madaket is ideal for travelers who want space and privacy, with easy access to one of the island's most stunning beaches. For those who want a bit more action, base yourself in Nantucket town where you can walk to the harbor, restaurants, and shops, as well as the beaches along the tranquil waters of the Nantucket Sound. One of the best historic Victorian-era hotels in America for a luxurious summer vacation is The Nantucket Hotel & Resort, a late 19th-century building that's been fully reimagined with coastal-chic accommodations, the delicious Breeze restaurant, and two outdoor swimming pools right in the heart of Nantucket town.