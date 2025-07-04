One Of New Jersey's Best Beaches Is This Spacious, White Sand Stretch Of Coast Full Of Amenities

New Jersey boasts iconic boardwalks, scenic shorelines, and hidden beach towns dotted with must-try eateries. While many visitors might recognize some of the Garden State's coastlines from MTV's "Jersey Shore", locals know the real gems go beyond the spotlight. One of the best? Manasquan Beach. This postcard-worthy hidden treasure is a spacious, white-sand stretch that perfectly blends natural beauty with a welcoming atmosphere. It's just an hour's drive south of Newark Airport, or you can take a train directly from the airport, although the journey might take a little longer.

Whether you're looking to lounge on the golden sand, cool off with a swim, or enjoy a family picnic just beyond the shore houses, Manasquan Beach delivers. The beach is known for its cleanliness, friendly vibe, and safety precautions as lifeguards are on duty from Memorial Day through Labor Day (via Flies on the Beach).

One of the standout features of Manasquan Beach is its convenient access to amenities like clean restrooms, showers, and food stands offering classic beach snacks. The nearby boardwalk is sprinkled with charming restaurants, such as The Shore Spot, a beachfront establishment. You can enjoy family fun during the day and explore the nightlife scene at local pubs in the evening. From daytime relaxation to evening fun, Manasquan Beach offers something for every kind of traveler.