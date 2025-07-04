One Of New Jersey's Best Beaches Is This Spacious, White Sand Stretch Of Coast Full Of Amenities
New Jersey boasts iconic boardwalks, scenic shorelines, and hidden beach towns dotted with must-try eateries. While many visitors might recognize some of the Garden State's coastlines from MTV's "Jersey Shore", locals know the real gems go beyond the spotlight. One of the best? Manasquan Beach. This postcard-worthy hidden treasure is a spacious, white-sand stretch that perfectly blends natural beauty with a welcoming atmosphere. It's just an hour's drive south of Newark Airport, or you can take a train directly from the airport, although the journey might take a little longer.
Whether you're looking to lounge on the golden sand, cool off with a swim, or enjoy a family picnic just beyond the shore houses, Manasquan Beach delivers. The beach is known for its cleanliness, friendly vibe, and safety precautions as lifeguards are on duty from Memorial Day through Labor Day (via Flies on the Beach).
One of the standout features of Manasquan Beach is its convenient access to amenities like clean restrooms, showers, and food stands offering classic beach snacks. The nearby boardwalk is sprinkled with charming restaurants, such as The Shore Spot, a beachfront establishment. You can enjoy family fun during the day and explore the nightlife scene at local pubs in the evening. From daytime relaxation to evening fun, Manasquan Beach offers something for every kind of traveler.
Tips for visiting Manasquan Beach like a local
New Jersey's coast is home to one of America's best beaches with a lively boardwalk, but if you want to do as the locals do, Manasquan Beach is the undiscovered spot you're searching for. It's rated nearly five stars on Google Reviews, and to ensure you're getting the most out of your visit, there are a few tips that will make your adventure as seamless as it is relaxing.
Parking fills up fast, and as they say, the early bird gets the worm — the same is true to get a prime parking spot. Tripadvisor reviewers note that parking during peak season (the summertime) is very difficult, but arriving early not only helps with parking, it also gives you time to catch a stunning sunrise, as shown above. If you're visiting between Memorial Day and Labor Day, you'll need a beach badge. Daily, weekly, and seasonal badges can be purchased at designated booths or on the borough's website.
Bring a beach chair, an umbrella, and a small cooler with water and snacks. While there are food stands nearby, having your own supplies is always convenient. The south side of the beach tends to be less crowded, making it a perfect spot for a quieter day. After your beach day, take a short stroll into town for ice cream at Carlson's Corner or a casual dinner at a local favorite like Riverside Café. With a little planning, you'll experience Manasquan just like the locals do.
The bells and whistles of Manasquan Beach
Manasquan Beach is more than just a beautiful stretch of golden sand; rather, it's a fully equipped seaside escape designed for comfort and fun. Visitors can enjoy restrooms and outdoor showers conveniently located along the beach, perfect for rinsing off after a swim or a day in the sun. Accessibility is a priority here, with mobility mats and special surfaces at several beach entrances, ensuring everyone can enjoy the shore with ease.
If you're looking to stay active, Manasquan has Recreation Beach — a popular spot for volleyball, wiffleball, and other games — while the Inlet Beach attracts surfers with its excellent waves. Whether you want to unwind with a picnic, take a refreshing swim, or catch some action on the volleyball courts, Manasquan Beach's amenities create the perfect balance of relaxation and recreation for visitors of all ages.
Want to learn about more New Jersey beach towns? Check out our feature on the resort city that has award-winning, free-to-visit, spacious beaches.