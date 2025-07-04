Wisconsin's 'Cranberry Capital' Is A Charming Village With Family-Friendly Fun And Seasonal Festivities

To kick off Wisconsin's cranberry season in late September, celebrate the biggest cranberry festival in the world at the annual Warrens Cranberry Festival. With hundreds of booths for flea market finds, farm-fresh products, arts and crafts, and food vendors, this fruitful festival has fun for the whole family with no cost for admission. Start the festivities with a stack of cranberry syrup-dressed pancakes at the Queen of Apostles parish before watching marching bands perform and classic cars drive by in the festival parade. Try your luck in any of the kid-friendly competitions like the scarecrow or button design contests, and tell your family to keep their eyes peeled and follow the clues for the hidden marsh medallion to win a cash prize. When everyone gets hungry, there's a cranberry treat for every palate, from deep-fried cranberries on a stick and cranberry funnel cakes to cranberry kettle corn and cranberry coffee, just to name a few. To see exactly how the magic happens, you can even take a self-guided walking tour of a local cranberry marsh.

If you're busy at the end of September, there are plenty of other ways to bask in cranberry country. Rent a pair of hip boots or chest waders at Wetherby Cranberry Co. and swish through floating berries. To get the cranberry experience without changing your footwear, coast through a self-guided driving tour of Warrens-area cranberry marshes. Before you leave town, be sure to stop for a taste of homemade cranberry ice cream and history in the Discover Cranberries Museum. Take a self- or museum-guided tour, with discounted rates for children and families, and experience a 1920s cranberry sorting mill, authentic fruit packing line, and more.