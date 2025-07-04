Wisconsin's 'Cranberry Capital' Is A Charming Village With Family-Friendly Fun And Seasonal Festivities
If cheese is the first food that comes to mind when you think of Wisconsin, think again. In addition to its widely regarded reputation as a culinary capital for cheese, sausage, and beer, America's Dairyland is also considered the cranberry state of the U.S., producing 60% of the nation's supply. Among the 21,000 acres of land dedicated to Wisconsin's cranberry economy lives Warrens, Wisconsin, the state's charming "cranberry capital." Warrens lies in the heart of Wisconsin's cranberry growing region and hosts seasonal family-friendly activities like the annual three-day Warrens Cranberry Festival drawing locals and visitors alike.
With more than 250 cranberry farms across the state, it's clear you don't have to venture to Cape Cod to wade through cranberry bogs and enjoy your favorite cranberry treats. If you're the first one reaching for cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving dinner and want a behind-the-scenes look at its humble beginnings, pack your bags with extra room for treats and bring the whole family to Warrens, Wisconsin.
Cranberry festivals and tours in Warrens, Wisconsin
To kick off Wisconsin's cranberry season in late September, celebrate the biggest cranberry festival in the world at the annual Warrens Cranberry Festival. With hundreds of booths for flea market finds, farm-fresh products, arts and crafts, and food vendors, this fruitful festival has fun for the whole family with no cost for admission. Start the festivities with a stack of cranberry syrup-dressed pancakes at the Queen of Apostles parish before watching marching bands perform and classic cars drive by in the festival parade. Try your luck in any of the kid-friendly competitions like the scarecrow or button design contests, and tell your family to keep their eyes peeled and follow the clues for the hidden marsh medallion to win a cash prize. When everyone gets hungry, there's a cranberry treat for every palate, from deep-fried cranberries on a stick and cranberry funnel cakes to cranberry kettle corn and cranberry coffee, just to name a few. To see exactly how the magic happens, you can even take a self-guided walking tour of a local cranberry marsh.
If you're busy at the end of September, there are plenty of other ways to bask in cranberry country. Rent a pair of hip boots or chest waders at Wetherby Cranberry Co. and swish through floating berries. To get the cranberry experience without changing your footwear, coast through a self-guided driving tour of Warrens-area cranberry marshes. Before you leave town, be sure to stop for a taste of homemade cranberry ice cream and history in the Discover Cranberries Museum. Take a self- or museum-guided tour, with discounted rates for children and families, and experience a 1920s cranberry sorting mill, authentic fruit packing line, and more.
Travel and accommodations in Warrens, Wisconsin
If you're flying into town, the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and the Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport are about the same distance — just under three hours by car — from Warrens. For a shorter drive from the airport, consider an American Airlines flight via Chicago to the La Crosse Municipal Airport, less than one hour from Warrens. If you're driving in, the closest major city is Madison, one hour and 46 minutes away.
Once you get to Warrens, there are plenty of accommodations to choose from. For indoor and outdoor water parks, mini golf, a laser maze, and an arcade for the kids, plus live music and a fitness room for parents, try the Three Bears Resort.
Before you eat your last cranberry and say goodbye to Wisconsin, consider adding this Lake Michigan charmer to your itinerary. There aren't as many berries, but the beautiful parks and local bites are just as sweet.