One Of The Most Underrated Stargazing Destinations In America Is A Divine Dark Sky Park In Ohio
There are 92 dark sky parks in the U.S., each perfect for catching a glimpse of our beautiful cosmos. As one of the top 10 most populous states in the country, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind for stargazing, especially not somewhere that's within a stone's throw of the busy center of Cleveland. Nevertheless, one of the most underrated places to stargaze is the Observatory Park, part of the Geauga Park District, very near the major city in Northern Ohio.
Just under an hour's drive from Cleveland, the lack of light pollution in the slightly higher altitude park makes it the perfect place to spot constellations, astrological events, or simply marvel at the expanse of the universe. It's also accessible partly by public transport if you take the bus to Madison Park and Ride and get a taxi to the entrance of the park. However, buses are infrequent, so make sure you plan well in advance, taking into account your return journey. If the Madison bus doesn't suit your schedule, you can always take a taxi to bus stops further out, like Painesville Township or Mentor Park and Ride, which have more frequent routes. Alternatively, if you're traveling in from out of state, you can simply rent a car to explore the area untethered, though this also requires some research so you know if it's cheaper to rent a car at the airport or to search elsewhere.
Marvel at the night sky at Observatory Park in Ohio
While you can head to a national park for some incredible stargazing, Ohio's observatory park has plenty to see and is easy to access. Once you're at the park, it's time to marvel at the beauty of the night sky. Many awesome constellations can be seen in Cleveland all year round. Orion can be seen shining in the chilly winter sky, and there's the so-called "summer triangle" to look out for in, you guessed it, the summer months. This is a confluence of three constellations, Cygnus, Aquila, and Lyra. Each of these constellations have bright stars that can be seen with the naked eye, but much of the sky's wonder is more difficult to see.
Observatory Park also has great events throughout the year so you can get to grips with what you're looking at. You can introduce your kids to space with the facility's Astrotots series or enjoy an astronomy night at the Nassau Astronomical Station. On these evenings, you can discover the mysteries of the night sky and glimpse through the observatory's scientific telescopes. There's no need to sign up, simply arrive at the building from 9 p.m. on designated days and meet the members of the Chagrin Valley Astronomical Society, who will show you around the building.
Discover the Geauga Park District with these active adventures
While you're waiting for the sun to go down, it's well worth visiting one of the 27 other natural areas in the Geauga Park District. Each of them boast beautiful scenery and a plethora of activities to get involved with, like boating, hiking, walking, fishing, and bird watching. The district even puts on special events and shows, including more night-time fun, like movie nights and concerts in the great outdoors.
With so much to see in the area, you could even turn your trip to Observatory Park into part of a greater road-trip through the Buckeye State. Sample the scenic, simple life down the Amish Country Byway or stop-off in Cleveland to pay a visit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or catch a Cavaliers game. Regardless of how you choose to spend your time while the sun is up, it's undeniable that Ohio and the Observatory Park should be at the top of your stargazing bucket-list.