One Of The Most Underrated Stargazing Destinations In America Is A Divine Dark Sky Park In Ohio

There are 92 dark sky parks in the U.S., each perfect for catching a glimpse of our beautiful cosmos. As one of the top 10 most populous states in the country, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind for stargazing, especially not somewhere that's within a stone's throw of the busy center of Cleveland. Nevertheless, one of the most underrated places to stargaze is the Observatory Park, part of the Geauga Park District, very near the major city in Northern Ohio.

Just under an hour's drive from Cleveland, the lack of light pollution in the slightly higher altitude park makes it the perfect place to spot constellations, astrological events, or simply marvel at the expanse of the universe. It's also accessible partly by public transport if you take the bus to Madison Park and Ride and get a taxi to the entrance of the park. However, buses are infrequent, so make sure you plan well in advance, taking into account your return journey. If the Madison bus doesn't suit your schedule, you can always take a taxi to bus stops further out, like Painesville Township or Mentor Park and Ride, which have more frequent routes. Alternatively, if you're traveling in from out of state, you can simply rent a car to explore the area untethered, though this also requires some research so you know if it's cheaper to rent a car at the airport or to search elsewhere.